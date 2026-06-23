Pekka Rinne Reacts to Hockey Hall of Fame Induction

Longtime Nashville Predators goaltender Pekka Rinne shared his reaction after being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame.

On Monday, Rinne was among the six people announced as part of the Hockey Hall of Fame’s 2026 class. Along with longtime Montreal Canadiens goalie Carey Price, Rinne will be one of two goaltenders being enshrined in the HHOF this November.

Pekka Rinne Shares Reaction to Hockey Hall of Fame News

Speaking to Main Street Nashville after news came out that he was being inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, Rinne shared his honest reaction to hearing the good news.

“I couldn’t believe it. I was there with my wife. I had a blank stare in my eyes, and I was just looking at her and trying to whisper, ‘It’s the Hockey Hall of Fame.’ Unbelievable moment. I never in a million years thought I would get that call,” Rinne said.

“I’m so proud that I had the opportunity to play for Nashville throughout my career. I’m also representing the players before me and the players who are (still) playing for Nashville. That’s how I feel. All of (the Class of 2026 inductees) agree we wouldn’t be here without our teammates. That’s exactly how it is. They made me a better player. I’m just so honored to be representing obviously myself, but also the Nashville Predators with this honor.”

Price also shared some kind words about Rinne’s induction following the news.

“I thought his standard of compete was always at the pinnacle. His battle level was unmatched by any goaltender in the league. It’s been a real treat to think about going into (the Hall of Fame) with Peks because we competed against each other for so long,” Price said.

Pekka Rinne Had an Amazing Career

In 2004, the Predators used an eighth-round draft pick to select Rinne with the 258th overall pick in the draft that year. To put things in perspective, that was the final season the NHL even had an eighth round, as the league went to seven rounds afterwards, meaning if Rinne was in the next season’s draft, he wouldn’t have even been selected. But the Predators took a shot on the Finn, and what a pick it turned into for the franchise.

Rinne went on to play 15 years in the NHL — all for Nashville — and he was one of the league’s top goalies throughout that entire time.

In 2018, Rinne won the Vezina Trophy as the NHL’s top goalie after going 42-13-4 with a 2.31 GAA and a .927 SV% along with eight shutouts. During his NHL career, Rinne received Vezina votes in five different seasons, so he was consistently great for a long period of time.

The Hockey Hall of Fame has been more lenient in inducting goalies into the HHOF in recent years after many years where goalies were being passed over. That boded well for Rinne, who absolutely deserves this accomplishment after having a phenomenal career as one of the best Predators players of all time and one of the best goalies of his generation.