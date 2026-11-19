Connor Hellebuyck was going to lose for the first time in a New Jersey Devils uniform. That first loss came on Wednesday night.

Had Hellebuyck won, he would have tied Frederik Andersen (2021-22), Martin Jones (2013-14), and Bob Froese (1982-83) with eight consecutive wins in their tenure with a new team. Hellebuyck’s streak stopped at seven wins.

Hellebuyck had the most priceless reaction following his first loss with the Devils against the Montreal Canadiens.

Via Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com, Hellebuyck said following the game, “For a while there I was thinking (a loss) was never going to happen, but let’s be realistic, it’s a good league. It’s just one of those nights. You shake it off, throw it away and move on.”

Even in a loss, it’s hard to blame Hellebuyck for this one. He made 25 saves on the night while facing 28 shots. It wasn’t Hellebuyck’s best outing, but the Devils weren’t giving him much help.

New Jersey converted two of its 30 shots, and they seemed to have forgotten how to win faceoffs. They finished 0-for-3 on the power play, blocked just 11 shots, and lost the turnover battle. Overall, no one in a Devils’ uniform played their best game.

Connor Hellebuyck Showed He Cannot Always Bail Out The Devils

New Jersey took the lead twice on Wednesday, but couldn’t hold it for more than a few minutes. Luke Evangelista opened the scoring at 10:20 in the first period, only for Alex Newhook to tie the game 40 seconds later.

Then Timo Meier scored at 14:43, before Nick Suzuki again tied it at 19:18. After a relatively defensive second period, Hellebuyck couldn’t stop Jake Evans’ wrist shot at the 6:17 mark of the third period.

Despite allowing the third-period goal that ultimately led to a loss for the Devils, Hellebuyck made a valiant effort. He even thought he stopped most of the shot.

Via Marc Ciampa of NewJerseyDevils.com, Hellebuyck said, “I guess 99% of it. Just bounced off my glove, off my arm, and squeaked through. Those are the ones of the goalie you hate, and they feel horrible, but you just got to shake it off and move on.”

Although Hellebuyck allowed the game-winning goal, New Jersey still had time to tie, and they came up short. They also had two power plays in the third period after Hellebuyck allowed that goal — one at 7:59 when Kaiden Guhle was caught holding Jesper Boqvist. The other came at 17:06, when Alexandre Texier cross-checked Luke Hughes.

Hellebuyck Still Boasting Elite Numbers With Devils

Even the best netminders in the world hit a speed bump. For Hellebuyck, if he hits a few more speed bumps like the one on Wednesday night, he will remain in good shape all season.

He has still posted a .912 save percentage, a 2.36 GAA, and a .750 quality starts percentage. Allowing three goals in a loss isn’t the end of the world, as long as it isn’t allowing three goals in under 20 shots. If that were the case, Hellebuyck would have been the problem.

Instead, it was a below-average game overall for the high-octane Devils, and they will need to regroup. That next opportunity will come on Saturday when they face the St. Louis Blues. A team the Devils defeated in a thriller earlier in November.