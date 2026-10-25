Connor Hellebuyck Reacts to Blockbuster Devils/Jets Trade

Former Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck shared his reaction after being officially traded to the New Jersey Devils.

The Devils and Jets agreed to a blockbuster deal last week, sending Hellebuyck to New Jersey for a package of players and picks.

Connor Hellebuyck Comments on Big Trade

Speaking to the media while being introduced to New Jersey media after the deal from Winnipeg became official, Hellebuyck issued his first comments since the blockbuster trade.

“Sitting at home for so long was getting to me. For myself, I’m just really excited to play hockey again, and I’m joining a very skilled group,” Hellebuyck said.

“It’s a new chapter for my career and I’m really excited for the future here… It’s a new chapter for my family. It’s a new exciting time for us. It’s a new challenge. And that’s what’s so exciting for me. For myself, I’m just really excited to play hockey again, and I’m joining a very skilled group.”

Connor Hellebuyck Has Message for Jets Fans

After spending the first 11 seasons of his NHL career in Winnipeg, leaving the Jets was a very emotional move not just for Hellebuyck, but also for the Jets fanbase.

Asked if he has anything to say to Jets fans, Hellebuyck said that he would make a lengthier statement at a later time, but for now, he just wants hockey fans in Winnipeg to know that he’s thinking about them.

“There’s a lot. There’s a lot that I need to say, but they have the Heritage game coming up, so as respect for them and for celebration of hockey, I’m going to postpone that to a later date. And I hope they know I care about them,” Hellebuyck said.

The Devils have not yet said when Hellebuyck will make his first start for New Jersey, as he is still obviously not prepared to step into an NHL game since he missed the entire training camp holding out, so he’s not ready to play yet.

But with the Devils looking to make the playoffs, they can’t afford Hellebuyck to take too long to get ready.