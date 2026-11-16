Devils’ Stunning Offensive Turnaround Revealed at Quarter-Season Mark

The New Jersey Devils are currently the second-best team in the East with 30 points. Their offensive performance has been a driving force.

Few opponents have figured out New Jersey in 21 games. They rank fourth in the league with 79 goals scored, good for 3.76 per game. That puts the Devils on pace for 316 goals, which will make them tough to beat against any opponent.

Go back to 2025-26 and compare the numbers. Through 21 games, New Jersey scored 65 goals, or 3.09 goals per game. Not a bad number, but they lacked the high-octane performances seen so early in 2026-27.

This season, New Jersey got off to a slow start before getting hot. In 13 of their first 21 games, they have scored four-plus goals. What’s more? They are 13-0-0 when scoring at least four goals in a single game.

That is another stark contrast from a season ago, as New Jersey scored four or more times in nine of their first 21 contests. Their record? 8-1-0. That alone shows just how much more effective New Jersey’s scoring is this season, even if they were a respectable 13-7-1 this time last year.

Devils Have Transformed Into One Of NHL’s Highest-Scoring Teams

New Jersey hit a few speed bumps in 2025-26 and finished with 87 points. Injuries and inconsistent play followed their first 21 games, and the Devils ultimately scored just 226 times. That number was good enough for 27th in the league. But it didn’t foreshadow what 2026-27 would bring.

Last season, overall, New Jersey’s scoring dipped to 2.76 goals per game. At 3.76 per game early in 2026-27, but with enough games under their belt to project a trend, they could end the year with one more goal per game than they had last season.

That number puts them on a slightly lower pace than the 316 they are on track for, at 310 (226 + 84). Still, 310 goals would give them more than enough to rank among the NHL’s most productive teams.

There are no guarantees that New Jersey will keep up their high-octane play for the next three quarters of the season. But with a team that has looked good when calling their next men up as injuries and illnesses struck, 2026-27 may be a different story.

New Jersey’s Scoring Pace Threatens Franchise History

New Jersey’s current scoring pace would make the 2026-27 version the highest-scoring in franchise history.

Their current record sits at 308 goals scored, which occurred in 1992-93. Stephane Richer led the team with 38 goals, while Alex Semak and Claude Lemieux scored 37 and 30 goals, respectively.

New Jersey didn’t make it past the first round of the playoffs, despite surpassing the 300-goal mark. They fell to the Pittsburgh Penguins, four games to one, in the division semi-finals. New Jersey would win the Stanley Cup two years later over the Detroit Red Wings.

This season, the Devils can accomplish more than the 1992-93 team did — reaching or surpassing the 310-goal mark. They must keep playing their game to get there. If they remain consistent offensively while keeping up their strong outings defensively, they will also threaten a deep playoff run.