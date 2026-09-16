Devils Re-Sign Rising Forward Luke Evangelista

The New Jersey Devils have re-signed rising forward Luke Evangelista to a long-term contract extension, keeping him in the “Garden State.”

The Devils acquired Evangelista from the Nashville Predators during the offseason for a first-round pick and a second-round pick. Now, he has committed to New Jersey long-term.

Devils Re-Sign Luke Evangelista

The Devils officially announced via their official team website that Evangelista was re-signed to a five-year deal worth $36.25 million overall, for an average annual value of $7.25 million, which will be his cap hit going forward. He was already under contract for this coming season at $3 million, so with this extension now official, the Devils have him locked up long-term for the next six seasons.

“The New Jersey Devils announced today that the team has agreed to terms with recently acquired forward Luke Evangelista on a five-year contract extension worth $36,250,000 ($7,250,000 average annual value), which begins with the 2027-28 season. The contract breakdown is as follows: 2027-28: $9,700,000; 2028-29: $8,260,000; 2029-30: $6,120,000; 2030-31: $6,085,000 & 2031-32: $6,085,000. The announcement was made by General Manager Sunny Mehta,” the Devils wrote in a press release.

Luke Evangelista NHL Career

The Predators originally selected Evangelista with the 42nd overall pick in the second round of the 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

He has spent his first four seasons in the NHL with Nashville, scoring 45 goals and 142 points in 245 career regular-season games. He has also added 1 goal in 6 career postseason games.

Just 24 years of age, Evangelista is primed for a breakout in New Jersey after having a big year last year for Nashville.

During the 2025-26 season, Evangelista scored 12 goals and had 56 points in 81 games for the Predators. While the Devils would surely love for him to improve on his goal total, his points total was solid enough that the team felt like giving up two draft picks for him was worth it.

Now that he’s in New Jersey, the team and player have committed to each other long-term, as Evangelista will be under team control for the next six years. After the Devils missed the playoffs last year, they will hope that Evangelista’s addition can be something that spurs the team back into a playoff spot this season.