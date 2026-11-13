Devils’ Sheldon Keefe Has Perfect Response to Unlikely Heroes Against Capitals

The New Jersey Devils entered Thursday night’s game against the Washington Capitals with three Utica players in the lineup.

It looked more like a preseason hockey game for New Jersey as opposed to a game that neared the second quarter of the regular season. Lenni Hameenaho, Vladislav Kolyachonok, and Stefan Noesen spent either all or a significant part of the season playing for the Utica Comets.

Injuries and illnesses to key players like Anthony Mantha, Johnathan Kovacevic, and Brett Pesce forced the three Utica players into the lineup. The result? A 5-2 win for the Devils, while Hameenaho, Kolyachonok, and Noesen each scored a goal.

If you’re the Devils, you had more organizational depth than you thought. If you’re the Capitals, you’re wondering how you let a team with three call-ups who were in the AHL last week beat you by three goals. And if you’re Sheldon Keefe, you recognize the trio’s performance.

Via Mike G. Morreale of NHL.com, Keefe quipped, “It’s a Utica hat trick.”

It indeed was. Not just that, it turned out to be the difference-maker, as Hameenaho tied the game 2-2 at 9:51 in the second period. Kolyachonok then made it 3-2 at 6:27 in the third period, which gave him the game-winner. Noesen then iced the game at 17:07, giving the Devils their first multi-goal lead of the game. Jack Hughes added an empty-netter.

Devils’ Call-Ups Score Three-Straight Goals To Beat Capitals

Hameenaho came up big in a clutch moment. Jesper Boqvist made it happen when he put the puck into the boards. Cody Glass took control of the puck and found a wide-open Brenden Dillon. Dillon shot from behind the circle, and Hameenaho cut across to deflect it into the net.

The game-tying goal gave the Devils momentum before Kolyachonok had his moment. Evan Rodrigues, who opened the scoring at 2:20 in the first period, found an open Kolyachonok. Kolyachonok fired through traffic, comprising both Washington and New Jersey players. But it went untouched, and Kolyachonok scored.

Then came Noesen’s game-icing backhand. Connor Brown found Noesen skating up ice and flipped him the puck. Noesen outpaced everyone just enough to get onto a partial breakaway and score.

Three Goals Scored By Three Utica Players In High-Stakes Moments

What made this one special wasn’t just the fact that three Utica players scored in their first game with, or back with, New Jersey. It was the weight each goal carried: A game-tying goal, a game-winning goal, and a game-icing goal.

That probably wasn’t in the game plan when the Devils called up this trio. But with the scorers having generally an off-night, someone needed to step up. It just happened to be the three call-ups from Utica.

Hameenaho’s and Kolyachonok’s efforts were further recognized when they became the game’s Second and Third Stars, respectively. Rodrigues (two points) took the game’s First Star.

The win also gives the Devils momentum as they will skate into the nation’s capital to face the Capitals again on Saturday. With the Utica players coming up big on Thursday and Keefe giving them recognition, it should make for a good grudge match if they find themselves in the lineup again.