New Jersey Devils Seeking Major Upgrade Alongside Star Jack Hughes

The New Jersey Devils have been up-and-down over the past few seasons, and unfortunately due to injuries and struggles, the 2025/26 campaign was an example of the latter.

As a result, the team started the off-season with a bang, acquiring two first-round picks and No. 35 overall in the 2026 NHL Draft in exchange for young defenseman Simon Nemec, who was struggling for ice time with the team this past season. The team clearly aren’t done under new General Manager Sunny Mehta either, and now, it appears as though they’ve got some big targets in mind over the next few weeks.

New Jersey Devils Searching for Top Line Winger With Jack Hughes

While the team struggled in 2025/26, they still have one of the most talented cores in the National Hockey League led by Nico Hischier, Jesper Bratt and star center Jack Hughes. While Bratt and Hughes play on a line together, the right wing spot alongside them was a role the team struggled to fill in 2025/26, with the team ending the year with Connor Brown in that role.

Brown may be a solid player, but he’s not the star that these two deserve alongside each other, and according to David Pagnotta on the latest Leafs Morning Take, that’s a major priority for the team this summer. This clearly should have been a priority under GM Tom Fitzgerald, but unfortunately they just couldn’t find that player, but with Hischier and Timo Meier also in the top-six, they have a chance for a really good core if they can find that major upgrade.

Who Should the New Jersey Devils Target in a Trade?

Within the organization, the Devils have some solid prospects, but unfortunately, most of the NHL ready prospects don’t play on the wing, and as a result, it’s more likely than not that they will be targeting a trade to get the job done. So who is available?

The most obvious names out there are Matthew Knies, Alexis Lafreniere and Jason Robertson, all of whom have been linked to potential trades this off-season, and while it’s unlikely that any of them are dealt, if the Devils make the right offer, one could be acquired. Beyond that, there are several solid names out there such as Blake Coleman, Jake DeBrusk, Valeri Nichushkin and others, but clearly, the latter group doesn’t fit the billing of top-line winger like the first trio.

With the draft picks acquired in the Nemec trade, the Devils now have the capital to go out and make a move, and with the team dangling Jacob Markstrom in recent talks, there could be a move to be made. Right now, nothing is imminent, but with the 2026 NHL Draft just one day away, the Devils could get very aggressive, and if they believe they can compete for a Stanley Cup with this core, don’t be shocked to see them try and make a move in the next 24 hours or throughout the rest of the summer.