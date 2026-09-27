Islanders Add Massive Blue-Line Presence With Logan Stanley Deal

The New York Islanders made a late free-agent signing, bringing in the 6-foot-7 Logan Stanley to bolster their blue line. This is an under-the-radar addition that adds solid depth to the rotation.

Stanley is joining the Islanders on a one-year deal worth $1.5 million, and he will bring a steady veteran presence to the table. Stanley’s massive 231-lb frame gives the Islanders an intimidation factor right before the regular season starts.

New York wasn’t quite ready to hand regular NHL minutes to its top defensive prospects. That left them looking for another body to put into the bottom pairing of their rotation and as a reliable seventh defenseman.

Logan Stanley Could Give The Islanders Surprising Production

While known for his toughness, defense-first play, and edge, Stanley enjoyed a productive 2025-26 campaign for the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo Sabres. He had a career-high nine goals and 26 points across 76 contests, with 84 blocks, 110 hits, and 17 takeaways. Stanley’s 16:42 average total ice time was also a career-best.

Through his 17 regular-season games with the Sabres, Stanley notched a solid 51.4 Corsi For Percentage at even strength despite 34.1 percent of his starts coming in the offensive zone. Stanley also saw over 73 minutes on the penalty kill, with just over 32 of those minutes coming with the Sabres.

While Stanley appeared in eight playoff games without a point, he maintained his edgy play, with 10 blocks and 10 hits. For a team looking to claw its way back into the playoffs, the Islanders would rely on Stanley to grind out the tough minutes when needed.

Islanders Defensive Rotation Looks More Promising After the Logan Stanley Addition

All eyes will once again turn to Matthew Schaefer, who’s looking to build on a Calder Trophy-winning season where he logged 23 goals and 59 points. Schaefer averaged 24:41 of average total ice time. He made a habit of invading shooting lanes, with 111 blocks.

A right-shoulder injury limited Alexander Romanov’s 2025-26 campaign to just 15 games. While he isn’t the scorer that Schaefer is evolving into, Romanov’s ability to get in front of shooting lanes and his hitter’s mentality will further supplement the Islanders defensively. With Stanley also in town, expect an uptick in body checks for a team that averaged just 19.5 hits per game last season.

Adam Pelech and Ryan Pulock have been trusted fixtures in the rotation, and fans can expect the same this season. That leaves Scott Mayfield, Tony DeAngelo, and Stanley as the depth pieces.

Logan Stanley Could Rotate Often With Tony DeAngelo

Barring injuries, Mayfield is poised to be the permanent fixture as the top blueliner on the bottom pairing. Stanley and DeAngelo will therefore see time rotating in and out of the lineup. DeAngelo, who finished 2025-26 with five goals and 35 points, is another one who can quietly produce.

Should Stanley and DeAngelo maintain their productivity, and if the rotation stays relatively healthy in 2026-27, the Islanders could have one of the better rotations in the league. Stanley’s addition won’t completely change the team’s outlook. But thanks to his recent play and experience, he’s a solid add that covertly makes the entire rotation better.