Analyst Shares Trade Pitch That Sees Rangers Acquiring Star $56 Million Forward

NHL analyst and former NHLer Sean Avery believes the New York Rangers need to make a blockbuster trade.

The Rangers are outside of a playoff spot as New York has struggled mightily this season, and Avery believes the team should try and acquire J.T. Miller from the Vancouver Canucks.

“He’s a superstar. J.T. Miller is a big player. Reminds me of Rod Brind’Amour but a little bit different. He’s got a little Primeau brothers in him, I love him,” Avery said on Spittin’ Chiclets. “But, sweeten the pot, and don’t wait too long. It’s the perfect situation, you have an opportunity, West Coast team, make them move. I would give them (Filip) Chytil and I would give them K’Andre Miller. Aren’t those two enough? Why do I even need to move a pick?”

The potential two-for-one swap does make sense for both teams and is a move that Avery thinks needs to happen.

Miller is in the second year of his seven-year $56 million deal with the Canucks. He played for the Rangers from 2012 until 2018. Miller could add some much-needed scoring to the Rangers offense and add some grit up front. He’s recorded 6 goals and 15 assists for 21 points in 24 games with the Canucks this season.

The Rangers would deal Chytil in return who was selected in the first round in 2017. Chytil has skated in 27 games recording 6 goals and 6 assists for 12 points and could replace the void of Miller in the Canucks offense.

Miller, meanwhile, would bolster the Canucks blue line and is someone in need of a change of scenery. He’s in the final year of his two-year $7.74 million deal. He’s skated in 28 games recording 2 goals and 4 assists for 6 points.

Feud Between Canucks Teammates Could Lead to Trade

Miller and Elias Pettersson appear to not get along, which could lead to one of them being traded.

It became more public over the last couple of weeks that Miller and Pettersson don’t get along and it has become an issue in the locker room.

Miller, however, tried to pour cold water on their relationship being fractured and being an issue.

“Petey and my relationship has come a long way,” Miller said. “We’re still working at it. We’re completely different people, you know what I mean? You’re not going to be BFFs with everybody, but at the same time you come to work together. I think we’re putting in the time to at least try to get to know each other a little better. We are polar opposites in a lot of ways, but we’re working at it. We’ve come a long way.”

Whether or not it will lead to a trade is uncertain, but Avery would like to see the Rangers acquire the star forward.

Avery Wants Rangers to Deal Defenseman

Avery is not a fan of K’Andre Miller and he believes New York needs to move on from him.

Miller is in the final year of his deal and he believes the time has come for a change of scenery.

“As far as K’Andre, you got to move him now,” Avery said. “You got to move him now, while he has trade value, it’s not going to work out. He’s not a big market guy. He doesn’t have the demeanor of Ryan McDonagh, Ryan McDonagh when you put him in the war zone, he turns into a real warrior quick. So, if you’re running the team, if you’re managing that org chart, and you’re also trying to stay in it, you move him now.

“You move that early. You have to move early, and Drury did a good job with Kakko getting a third and a sixth. That is a steal for that kid, an absolute steal,” Avery continued.

Miller was selected 22nd overall in the 2018 NHL draft by the Rangers.