Insider Claims Rangers Could Waive $56 Million Defensemen

The future of Jacob Trouba with the New York Rangers is in the air as NHL insider Frank Seravalli believes the team may opt to waive the defensemen.

Trouba was asked for the 15 teams on his no-trade list as the Rangers looked to trade their captain. The defenseman has two years left on the $56 million deal, as he’s set to earn $8 million in 2024-25 and 2025-26.

Although Trouba is the Rangers captain, the team has shown interest in trading him. However, Seravalli says if a trade isn’t made, New York may opt to waive Trouba allowing any other team to get him for nothing.

“I’m real curious about Trouba. Today, right about now is waivers time. So, there was lots of speculation that Trouba might be a guy that ends up on waivers if they couldn’t get the no-trade list to cooperate. They did that with Barclay Goodrow. So much happening,” Seravalli said on Daily Faceoff’s Live Free Agency Special on July 1.

If the Rangers waive Trouba, it would be a surprise as he is their captain and leader. But, New York has just over $8 million in cap space, according to CapFriendly, so if they do waive Trouba and a team claims him, they would get $8 million more in cap space.

Trouba recorded 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 69 games with the Rangers last season.

Trouba Has ‘Hurt Feelings’ Over Trade Rumors

Following New York asking Trouba for his 15-team no-trade list, the captain was reportedly upset by the move.

“Monday is the day that Jacob Trouba’s no-move clause transforms to a 15-team no-trade list,” The New York Post’s Larry Brooks wrote. “There are apparently hurt feelings on the part of the captain, maybe even deservedly so over the way the club’s intentions were splashed all over the papers and the internet last week.”

However, Brooks writes that the Rangers don’t seem to care and instead, are ready to move on from him.

“Now the Rangers have leverage via the limited no-trade clause and have decided they can’t afford an $8M cap hit for a defenseman who is projected to be on the third pair. It doesn’t matter whether he was Captain Courageous playing on a broken ankle in the playoffs or not. If Trouba does not approve a trade to Detroit that is believed in place, he will ultimately be sent somewhere else, perhaps by waivers. The decision has been made,” Brooks added.

Trouba was acquired by New York on June 17, 2019, in a trade from the Winnipeg Jets. He was named their captain on August 9, 2022.

Rangers Trade for Reilly Smith

On the opening day of free agency, New York went out and traded for forward Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins. The Rangers traded their 2027 second-round draft pick and their 2025 second-round pick for the winger, while Pittsburgh is retaining 25% of Smith’s salary.

The Penguins have acquired a 2027 second-round draft pick and a 2025 fifth-round draft pick from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Reilly Smith. pic.twitter.com/O90b9Bc6FW — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) July 1, 2024

Smith has one year left on his deal that pays him $5 million per season, but with the Penguins retaining 25%, New York will only be paying the forward $3.75 million.

Smith recorded 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points in 76 games with the Penguins. The 33-year-old won a Stanley Cup with the Vegas Golden Knights in 2023.