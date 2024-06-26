Rangers Shopping 2019 No. 2 Pick to Sign Jake Guentzel: Report

The New York Rangers balked once but might not be willing to whiff on landing the best-available player for a second time in a span of a few months, according to Peter Baugh and Arthur Staple of The Athletic.

After trying to trade for former Pittsburgh Penguins winger Jake Guentzel ahead of the trade deadline but ultimately failing to land him, Rangers GM Chris Drury will target the forward once again, now as a free agent.

“League sources have indicated that the 29-year-old Guentzel is a Rangers’ target in free agency despite the former Penguins and Hurricanes wing hoping to command around $8.5 million annually on a seven-year deal when the market opens,” the authors wrote.

“Those same sources, who were granted anonymity so they could speak freely about the process, indicated that the talk around Guentzel and the Canucks is very real, and colleague Pierre LeBrun reported the Hurricanes still haven’t given up on re-signing him. Those outside wrinkles for the Rangers come in addition to their internal one: how to fit Guentzel into their tight salary-cap window.”

As Staple and Baugh made sure to mention, fellow The Athletic insider LeBrun reported earlier on June 25 that the Hurricanes have not entirely “given up” on re-signing Guentzel to an extension.

“Carolina hasn’t given up on trying to sign Jake Guentzel. Talks ongoing,” LeBrun wrote on X.

The Hurricanes won the winger’s sweepstakes ahead of the trade deadline. Guentzel, 29, scored 30 goals and assisted 47 for 77 total points in 67 games during the 2023-24 season, splitting time between the Penguins and the Canes. In the playoffs, he added nine points in 11 games.

Coincidentally, the Rangers eliminated the Hurricanes in the second round of the playoffs, sending Guentzel home early.

Rangers Need to Shed Salary to Sign Jake Guentzel

Even if Guentzel decides to join New York on July 1 when he becomes a free agent, as things stand that’d be hard for the Rangers to accomplish.

CapFriendly projects New York to enter the offseason with $12.8 million in cap space. That figure includes 18 players under contract and doesn’t account for the pending restricted free agents expected to re-sign with the Rangers.

“The Rangers’ biggest obstacle is the salary cap,” the analysts wrote. “Drury has around $12.8 million of cap space with which to work, but a chunk of that will go to restricted free agents Ryan Lindgren and Braden Schneider. So, as currently situated, the Rangers don’t have the flexibility needed.”

Outside of Lindgren and Schneider, the Rangers could let all of Jack Roslovic, Alexander Wennberg, Blake Wheeler, Erick Gustafsson, and Chad Ruhwedel go to maximize their cap room.

In case the franchise cannot open enough room, Staple and Baugh believe the Rangers will pivot toward a reunion with Detroit Red Wings free agent Patrick Kane.

“Kane is worth keeping an eye on as free agency nears, especially if the Rangers don’t clear the space needed to go for (Jake) Guentzel,” they reported. “(Kane) has at least some interest in rewriting his ending with the Rangers and could be a cheaper option than the likes of top free agents.”

Rangers Masterplan: Kaapo Kakko Out, Jake Guentzel In?

The reported interest of New York in Guentzel is hardly surprising as the consensus best player available in free agency. The way the Rangers plan to create cap room, however, is what will shock fans and league insiders alike.

“The Rangers are believed to be shopping Kaapo Kakko, who signed his $2.4-million qualifier last week,” Staple and Baugh reported.”

Kakko signed a one-year contract extension after the Rangers season ended. The deal is worth $2.4 million, which matches Kakko’s qualifying offer. Evolving-Hockey projected Kakko to land a two-year contract worth $2.8 million AAV had he reached restricted free agency on July 1.

The Rangers drafted Kakko with the No. 2 pick in the 2019 draft. Since then, he’s experienced an up-and-down career in Manhattan.

Kakko managed 13 goals and 6 assists in 61 regular-season games in 2024. His postseason contributions were minimal, with only 1 goal and 1 assist in 15 games in the playoffs.