Video Shows Rangers’ Matt Rempe Training With Former NHLer with 131 Fights

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe is working with former NHL enforcer Georges Laraque.

Rempe took the NHL by storm last year as the 6-foot-8 forward was known for his physical play and fighting. The 22-year-old had five fights in 17 games, as he fought some of the toughest guys in the NHL like Ryan Reaves and Nicolas Deslauriers among others.

However, he did struggle in fights as he was getting punched a lot, so in the offseason, Rempe started working with Laraque, and a video of the two practicing fighting went viral.

That’s a lot of Alberta Beef! #mattrempe practicing with one of the 🐐 @GeorgesLaraque pic.twitter.com/n0cDZHl3zb — Brantt Myhres (@bmyhres) July 10, 2024

According to HockeyFights.com, Laraque has 131 career NHL fights and countless more in the minors and in junior hockey, so he is a good person to learn from for Rempe.

Laraque, meanwhile, took to social media to share his excitement about training Rempe and helping him improve his fighting skills.

I’m training Matt Rempe and Tyrel Bauer for hockey fighting, this week in Edmonton, at the Silent Ice arena. If you thought Rempe was a problem this year in the @NHL, wait till you see him this coming season… 🔥🔥 J’entraîne Matt Rempe et Tyrel Bauer aux combats de hockey,… pic.twitter.com/Y0zjWNTJjl — Georges Laraque (@GeorgesLaraque) July 8, 2024

Rempe skated in 17 regular season games recording 1 goal and 1 assist for 2 points. He skated in 11 playoff games recording 1 goal for the Rangers.

Rempe Wanted to Work on Fighting in Offseason

Rempe working with Laraque is a bit of a surprise, but working on fighting is not.

After the Rangers were eliminated in the Stanley Cup playoffs, Rempe spoke to the media and said he was going to work on all his skills, including fighting to try and break camp with the team.

I have a big plan. I’ll outwork anyone, I got a big plan. I’m going to work on every single part of my game. I want to bring more to the table. I want to be a guy that can play 8-12 minutes every single night, in a role. I grew up as a centerman, I want to play center or winger, play both positions. I want to be really good defensively I eventually want to be a penalty killer,” Rempe said to the media on June 4.

“I just have to earn all these things. I want to work on my skating, my skillset, work on making plays with the puck. Every part of my game. I also want to work on the fighting, I want to be a guy. Just getting stronger, filling into my body more, I’ve got a lot of work to do and I’ve always done that, a sixth-round pick, kind of always exceed expectations. Outwork, outwork, outwork. I’ve got such a long way to go and I’m excited,” Rempe continued.

Rempe was a healthy scratch for plenty of the season, so he’s looking forward to proving he belongs in the NHL next season.

Rangers Having Quiet Offseason

New York has been relatively quiet this offseason, as the Rangers haven’t made a major free agent signing.

The Rangers began the offseason by waiving Barclay Goodrow and then traded for forward Reilly Smith from the Pittsburgh Penguins. Smith recorded 13 goals and 27 assists for 40 points in 76 games last year with Pittsburgh.

In free agency, New York signed Sam Carrick to a three-year deal worth $1 million per season. The Rangers also signed depth defenseman Casey Fitzgerald to a two-year deal.