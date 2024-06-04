Rangers’ Matt Rempe Gives Sarcastic Then Serious Answer For Offseason Plans

New York Rangers forward Matt Rempe plans to do whatever it takes to become a full-time NHL player next season.

Rempe was called up by the Rangers in February and made his debut on February 18. He immediately became a fan-favorite player due to him not being afraid to fight and being physical. However, Rempe was in and out of the lineup as he didn’t produce much offense or defense, so when asked what he plans to do this summer, the 21-year-old gave a joking, then serious answer.

“What is my plan for the summer? Well, first off, I have to get rid of my eye infection. I look like an idiot. So, sorry about that, it’s not good. But, I have a big plan. I’ll outwork anyone, I got a big plan. I’m going to work on every single part of my game. I want to bring more to the table. I want to be a guy that can play 8-12 minutes every single night, in a role. I grew up as a centerman, I want to play center or winger, play both positions. I want to be really good defensively I eventually want to be a penalty killer,” Rempe said to the media on June 4.

“I just have to earn all these things. I want to work on my skating, my skillset, work on making plays with the puck. Every part of my game. I also want to work on the fighting, I want to be a guy. Just getting stronger, filling into my body more, I’ve got a lot of work to do and I’ve always done that, a sixth-round pick, kind of always exceed expectations. Outwork, outwork, outwork. I’ve got such a long way to go and I’m excited,” Rempe continued.

As Rempe says, he wants to have a bigger role with the Rangers next season. The 6-foot-8 forward was a healthy scratch in Game 6 against the Florida Panthers when New York was eliminated from the playoffs after playing just 2:43 in Game 5.

Rempe finished the year with 1 goal and 1 assist in 17 regular season games while adding 1 goal in 11 playoff games.

Rempe Thanks Rangers Fans

Despite not making his Rangers and NHL debut until February, Rempe immediately became a fan favorite.

While Rempe was on the ice, fans at Madison Square Garden were chanting his name, and following New York being eliminated in the playoffs, the forward thanked the fans for the support.

“I just want to thank them, so much. It’s a dream come true. A Calgary kid comes up from Hartford and suddenly several games in they’re chanting my name, it’s pretty unbelievable. I love them so much,” Rempe said.

Rempe has one year left on his deal that pays him $820,000 before being a restricted free agent.

