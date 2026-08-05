Rangers Favorites to Land Former $34 Million Canadiens Forward

The New York Rangers remain heavily linked with Patrik Laine. It was reported back in June that general manager Chris Drury was specifically eyeing a player in the star’s situation. These characteristics include a quality winger, who happens to be an unrestricted free agent, on a short-term deal. New York could flip the player ahead of the next trade deadline if things go south.

The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano then named Laine as a potential target for the Rangers in July. Drury remains interested in strengthening his top-six forward group. While a deal has not yet worked out with New York, Montreal Gazette’s Herb Zurkowsky has hinted that the winger would fit in best with the Rangers. The veteran recently finished out a four-year, $34.8 million contract with the Montreal Canadiens.

As the reporter points out, the star has been linked with the Minnesota Wild, Tampa Bay Lightning, Toronto Maple Leafs, Philadelphia Flyers, and Rangers this summer. Nevertheless, there are issues with most of these options for Laine. According to Zurkowsky, Laine’s personality would not mesh well with the Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet. He also pointed out that a move to Minnesota or Tampa appears unlikely.

Zurkowsky did note that Toronto signing Laine would potentially put the top two selections of the 2016 NHL draft on the same line. Nevertheless, the Maple Leafs may not need to add another top-six forward to their group. If so, the Rangers would make the most sense.

New York Rangers Expected to be Patient in Pursuit of Patrik Laine

On top of the New York Rangers, the Edmonton Oilers have also been linked with Laine in recent days. A deal between the two sides would work on paper. After all, Edmonton needs more firepower and has the extra funds to make it happen. Hockey fans in Alberta, however, are hesitant about potentially bringing in the former Canadiens forward.

Although Laine appears most likely to sign in New York, a deal is expected to take some time. Zurkowsky is reporting that the veteran forward may not be offered a contract by an NHL team until autumn.

“According to a source, it’s unlikely any team will sign a player like Laine until the summer’s over, players are about to report, and a team can confirm his health and, perhaps more importantly, that he is motivated to continue playing in the NHL as opposed to returning to Finland, where much of the pressure might be removed,” writes Zurkowsky.

New York Needs Help on Power Play, Second Line

Health is obviously the main worry regarding the New York Rangers’ pursuit of Laine. A core muscle issue kept the forward out of action for most of the 2025-26 season. In fact, the veteran managed to play just five total games on the campaign with Montreal. Despite these worries, the winger previously claimed that he was healthy enough to play “pretty soon after New Year’s.”

The Rangers could certainly use Laine’s expertise on their power play. Drury and Co. brought in Pavel Dorofeyev earlier this summer to help in this department. Nevertheless, the former Canadiens winger also racked up 15 goals on the man advantage during the 2024-25 season. Potentially signing the star would help push Oliver Bjorkstrand down to a more suitable third line as well.