Rangers Targeting Star Forward to Fill out Their Top Six

New York Rangers general manager Chris Drury is not done tweaking his roster just yet. So far, the Rangers have been one of the more active teams in the NHL this summer. Because they are in the middle of a retooling, New York has added around a dozen new roster options. This does not even include top draft pick Alberts Šmits, who may not be ready for the NHL on opening night.

While the Rangers brought in a host of new players, Drury and Co. have arguably only made one major splash so far this summer. New York acquired star winger Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights to play on the top line. In doing so, the Rangers rewarded the Russian scorer with a new seven-year, $77 million ($11 million AAV) contract.

Despite this big move, the New York Rangers still need to sort out their second line. At the moment, The Athletic’s Vince Mercogliano is projecting that Gabe Perreault, J.T. Miller, and Oliver Bjorkstrand fill out the team’s top six forwards. Nevertheless, the beat writer admits that Bjorkstrand is clearly “the weakest link” in this particular group. As a result, Mercogliano believes the Rangers will likely soon bring in another option on the right wing.

Bjorkstrand most recently featured on the third line with the Tampa Bay Lightning. The veteran forward recorded 32 points (12 goals) in 80 games with the Floridian club during the 2025-26 season. Bjorkstrand averaged a TOI of just 13:38 on the campaign, the second-lowest figure of his NHL career. The New York Rangers recently signed the winger on a one-year, $4.5 million deal.

New York Rangers May Have to Turn to Oft-Injured Patrik Laine

Mercogliano’s assertion regarding the New York Rangers’ need for a new right winger is not exactly guesswork. During a recent press conference, Drury hinted that he is eyeing another key forward this summer. In fact, the top exec claimed that he is “still tinkering and looking at any which way we can help the team between now and opening night.”

Because New York’s forwards are left-handed heavy, Drury will almost certainly be targeting a right-handed winger. According to The Athletic’s Chris Johnston, the top seven remaining wingers in free agency are all lefties. Patrick Laine, ranked 31st on the reporter’s free agent list, is currently the top right-handed winger available. The veteran forward has been linked with a move to the Rangers in recent weeks.

Laine only managed to play in five total games with the Montreal Canadiens during the 2025-26 season. He has, however, claimed that he is now in “great shape” and looking forward to playing in the upcoming campaign with a new team.

New York Could Eye Penguins Duo on the Trade Block

The New York Rangers could also look to the trade market to land a new right-handed winger. Johnston recently included Pittsburgh Penguins duo Rickard Rakell and Bryan Rust in his latest trade board. Both forwards are righties and seemingly available for the right price. Interestingly enough, the Canadiens have been linked to both veterans in recent days.

The Rangers could seemingly afford either of these Penguins players. Both forwards earn an annual salary in the range of $5 million. According to Puckpedia.com, New York has just under $8 million in projected cap space with a relatively full roster.