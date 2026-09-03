NY Rangers Just Gave Themselves Another Trade Chip

The NY Rangers might have made the savviest move of the entire NHL offseason.

No, that’s not hyperbole. The statement is rooted in practicality.

The Blueshirts inked UFA winger Eeli Tolvanen to a one-year, $1.5 million deal on Tuesday. It seems like an under-the-radar move, but it’s one that has the potential to pay off in droves.

Firstly, the most evident reason lies in the deal’s potential to look fantastic. If Tolvanen lands a regular role with the NY Rangers and ends up scoring 15+ goals, the contract will look amazing. That situation could prompt the Blueshirts to sign Tolvanen to a multi-year deal moving forward.

But there’s another powerful reason for this deal to look fantastic: Tolvanen gives the NY Rangers another useful trade chip.

Now, this assertion doesn’t imply that the Rangers will tank this season. What it means is that, come NHL trade deadline time, depending on the team’s need, the 27-year-old could become a flippable asset.

That’s the potential upside this contract offers the NY Rangers. Whether or not the team is in the playoffs next spring, but especially if they are, the club can turn him into another more valuable piece.

Tolvanen Could Be the Extra Piece in a NY Rangers Bigger Trade

The NY Rangers aren’t going to turn Eeli Tolvanen into a legitimate top-six center in a one-for-one trade.

That’s not the point.

If Tolvanen has a strong first half and establishes himself as a reliable middle-six winger, the NY Rangers could have a much more valuable trade chip on their hands than they did when they signed him.

If Tolvanen can get back on track, his $1.5 million cap hit gives the Rangers plenty of flexibility.

That could make Tolvanen particularly useful as part of a larger package.

Maybe the Rangers need a middle-six center. Maybe another top-six winger becomes available. Perhaps an injury forces them to go after another defenseman.

Instead of simply throwing draft picks and prospects at another team, the NY Rangers could use Tolvanen as part of the package.

That’s where this signing gets interesting.

A productive winger making $1.5 million can be attractive to a contender, especially at the trade deadline. If Tolvanen is scoring 15-plus goals and contributing on special teams, his value could increase significantly, even to a rebuilding team.

The NY Rangers don’t need him to become a star.

They just need him to become a useful piece that somebody else wants.

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Tolvanen Could Still Bring Back Valuable Assets

There’s another scenario where this contract becomes extremely useful for the NY Rangers.

What if the team isn’t anywhere near the playoff picture?

Then Tolvanen could become exactly the type of player contenders start calling about.

We’ve already seen what a productive depth forward can bring back at the deadline. Vancouver received two second-round picks and defenseman Cole Clayton from San Jose for Kiefer Sherwood in January.

Toronto also turned Bobby McMann into a fourth-round pick and a conditional second-round pick from Seattle after he produced 32 points in 60 games.

Tolvanen doesn’t necessarily have to match either return.

But the NY Rangers could reasonably hope for something in that neighborhood if he performs well and becomes a desirable rental.

That’s especially important if New York struggles again.

The Rangers have already moved significant assets around their roster. If they aren’t a playoff team, accumulating additional draft capital should become a priority.

And Tolvanen’s one-year contract makes that possible.

The NY Rangers essentially bought themselves an option.

If he’s good, they keep him or use him in a bigger trade.

If they’re bad, they can sell.

For $1.5 million, that’s a pretty good position to be in.