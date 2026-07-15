A Patrick Kane reunion with the New York Rangers is not likely. That goes double for a Vladimir Tarasenko reunion, according to New York Rangers beat writer Vince Mercogliano of The Athletic.

It’s a bizarre snapshot of a moment when the New York Rangers looked like they were gearing up for a run to the Stanley Cup Finals. The Rangers acquired the duo at the 2023 trade deadline, only to blow a 2-0 series lead to rival New Jersey in the first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Don’t expect either of them back in New York three years later, according to Mercogliano.

“I’ve lost count of how many Rangers fans have asked about a reunion with Patrick Kane, whose New York tenure was short-lived and marred by a hip injury that required surgery. I don’t want to burst anyone’s bubble, but I’d consider that a long shot. The same goes for fellow 2023 trade-deadline addition Vladimir Tarasenko, who, like Kane, is in the later stages of his career and remains unsigned.”

New York Rangers General Manager Chris Drury hinted that the team might still pursue another forward. Mercogliano said it won’t be Kane, a future Hall of Fame winger. Five-time 30-goal scorer Vladimir Tarasenko is also considered unlikely.

The Rangers acquired Tarasenko and defenseman Niko Mikkola in 2023 ahead of the trade deadline. The long-time St. Louis Blues standout brought back a first-round pick, prospect defenseman Hunter Skinner and a future fourth-round draft pick. Kane joined Tarasenko in New York shortly after, reuniting with former teammate Artemi Panarin in the process.

Kane and Tarasenko played together in Detroit in 2024-25 to mixed results, ultimately missing the playoffs.

Why Are Rangers Fans Interested in Either a Patrick Kane Reunion or a Vladimir Tarasenko Reunion?

Drury made veiled comments earlier this month about the team “tinkering” ahead of opening night. Still, Mercoliano notes there are other signs of potential activity. League sources, he wrote, think the Rangers want to acquire “additional help up front.”

Kane, no longer at the zenith of his elite powers, is still an effective top-six playmaking winger. He’s no longer the 100-point player he was before hip resurfacing, but Kane quietly had his first 40-assist season since his final season in Chicago. It makes sense that a team that struggled scoring goals at home would be interested in a facilitator like Kane. He remains unsigned following three seasons in Detroit.

Tarasenko also saw a resurgence last season. The Russian winger hasn’t scored more than 30 goals in a season since 2021-22. He bounced back to 23 goals in 75 games for Minnesota after a pedestrian 11-goal effort in Detroit the prior season. Though he and Kane are remarkably different players, there’s little doubt that they could both add to the Rangers’ offense. The Rangers had historically difficult goal-scoring issues during the first half of last season at home.

So, Who Could the Rangers Actually Sign?

It won’t be Anthony Mantha. The resilient winger signed Wednesday with rival New Jersey.

There’s not much left on the free agent market, and the Rangers don’t have a mountain of cap space. Michael Bunting (No. 8 on The Athletic free agent board) is unsigned. Bunting is a capable offensive player, but not necessarily a high-end one. AFP Analytics, a sports analytics consulting firm, projects Bunting to sign for more than $5.8 million annually. New York likely can’t afford that amount.

Jonathan Drouin is an interesting buy-low candidate. The former top-prospect winger found some success playing with old junior teammate Nathan MacKinnon in Colorado. He struggled to find any consistency last season, splitting time between the New York Islanders and St. Louis Blues. Drouin scored only 24 points in 64 games, and the Blues bought out his contract.

The Rangers could look at veteran James van Riemsdyk. The 17-year veteran scored at least 15 goals in back-to-back seasons between Detroit and Columbus. He is a New Jersey native with multiple family members who were notably New York Rangers fans before his NHL career launched.

The Rangers have some flexibility to create cap space, but nothing significant. They currently have slightly more than $1.5 million available, according to PuckPedia. Whether that’s the root cause or not, the Rangers are not likely to reunite with their short-lived 2023 trade deadline acquisitions.