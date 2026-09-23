Rangers Could See Fox, Lafreniere and Shesterkin Hit Trade Talks

The New York Rangers will be expecting to see their “retool” bear fruit this season. While the club has made a good share of moves leading up to the season, there’s always the chance that things might go sideways.

And if they do, some notable names may hit NHL trade rumor talks.

Insider David Pagnotta of the Fourth Period made an incendiary remark during a recent appearance on Morning Cuppa Hockey. The notable insider mused that if the Rangers’ season hits the skids early, that some high-profile names could soon enter trade conversations.

“I’m very curious to see how the first quarter of the season goes for the New York Rangers. If it goes to dogcrap, I fully expect, I’m not saying it’s going to happen, if this were to happen, at the quarter mark, I would expect names like Adam Fox, Alexis Lafrenière, even Igor to be brought up amongst conversations throughout the league.”

To be fair, this isn’t a prediction by Pagnotta. It’s an observation that, if the Rangers’ season goes down the tubes early, some major trades could at least go from absolute impossibility to the realm of rumblings.

It would all depend on how poorly the Blueshirts start the season.

Rangers Might Have to Move Lafrenière First

If the Rangers’ season starts falling apart, Alexis Lafrenière should probably be the first major name Chris Drury considers moving.

That does not mean the Rangers should be desperate to get rid of him. Quite the opposite. Lafrenière is still only 24, and the organization is finally giving him an opportunity to play alongside Mika Zibanejad and Gabe Perreault.

But that is precisely why the timing could matter.

If Lafrenière is having a monster season, moving him would make little sense. If he is merely producing at a respectable level while the Rangers are struggling, however, his value could become an opportunity to address another weakness.

The Rangers would have to ask themselves whether Lafrenière is part of the next version of the team or simply a valuable asset from the previous one.

A team dealing with injuries early in the season could make an aggressive offer for a 24-year-old former first-overall pick.

That could give New York a chance to turn one problem into several solutions.

Fox and Shesterkin Could Become December Trade Conversations

Adam Fox and Igor Shesterkin are a completely different situation.

If the Rangers really reach the point where they are considering moving either player, it would probably take considerably longer than simply picking up the phone in December and making a deal.

That is where the Quinn Hughes comparison becomes interesting.

A blockbuster involving Fox or Shesterkin would require another team to examine its salary structure, determine which pieces it could move, identify the prospects or draft picks it would surrender and potentially create additional transactions to make everything work.

The Christmas roster freeze runs from Dec. 20 through Dec. 27, meaning teams cannot execute trades during that period.

That leaves roughly seven weeks between the freeze and the March 2027 trade deadline to turn serious discussions into action.

And that is exactly why the Rangers could start hearing from teams much earlier.

If New York is out of contention by December, the organization would have time to listen, negotiate and determine whether a massive move makes sense before the deadline.

Fox and Shesterkin would not be ordinary trade pieces.

They would require planning.

And if the Rangers really believe their retool has failed, those conversations could begin long before anyone sees either superstar wearing another jersey.