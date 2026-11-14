Rangers Hero Glenn Gawdin Reacts After Scoring 1st 2 NHL Goals

New York Rangers hero Glenn Gawdin reacted after scoring his first two NHL goals in a big win over the Vancouver Canucks.

Gawdin, a 29-year-old veteran of three NHL teams, had never scored a goal in 14 previous NHL games before Friday night. But he made that a thing of the past as he scored twice and was named the 1st Star of the game as the Rangers downed the Canucks 5-1.

Glenn Gawdin Thrilled About Big Game

Speaking to reporters after the game, Gawdin shared how thrilled he was to score his first two NHL goals.

“Yeah, it was huge. There’s a lot that goes through your mind over the years. Credit to the circle around me. Credit to my wife. You know, they pushed me when I need it. I think the success tonight, they have an equal part in that,” Gawdin said.

Will Glenn Gawdin Remain in Rangers’ Lineup?

At age 29, Gawdin is far from a youngster, and he is only playing with New York right now as the team is dealing with some injuries to its other forwards.

That being said, he has played very well so far in his first two games of the season for New York, and after scoring his first two career NHL goals, he’ll obviously be playing in the team’s next game, as Rangers head coach Mike Sullivan had nothing but kind things to say about the player following their big win over Vancouver.

The Rangers, in general, have been a pleasant surprise this year in the Eastern Conference after they missed the playoffs the past two seasons. This year, though, the team is on pace to make it to the postseason once again as they are currently in third place in the Metropolitan Division.

Of course, there is still a lot of time left this season, but with players like Gawdin coming out of nowhere to have these big games for the Rangers, you can see why the team is having so much success this season, as they are one of the biggest surprise stories in the NHL in the early goings.