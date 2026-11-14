Glenn Gawdin Praised By Rangers HC Mike Sullivan After 2 Goals

New York Rangers forward Glenn Gawdin was praised by head coach Mike Sullivan after scoring the first two goals of his NHL career.

The Rangers throttled the Vancouver Canucks 5-1 on Friday night with Gawdin being the big hero for the team as he scored the first two goals of his career.

Afterwards, his head coach praised his efforts in the team’s victory.

Mike Sullivan Praises Glenn Gawdin

Speaking to reporters after the Rangers beat the Canucks, Sullivan shared kind words about Gawdin’s performance, as he not only scored his first two career goals, but he did so in his hometown of Vancouver.

“He’s a great kid. Obviously, he’s coming back to his hometown here, he scores two goals. That’s a great thrill, right?… We talked earlier before the game about how unique it is and how special it is for guys to play in their hometown and in front of their family and friends… Gawds, I think he’s had two pretty good games. I think he played better today than he did the first game, and him and I had that conversation. That first game when you get called up is not easy. The pace of play is different, and he’s also trying to get comfortable with the group. I was thrilled for him,” Sullivan said (via Mollie Walker).

Glenn Gawdin NHL Career

Gawdin, who is 29, has only played in 15 career NHL games for the Calgary Flames, Anaheim Ducks, and now the Rangers, scoring 2 goals and 1 assist for 3 points overall.

He was originally drafted in the 4th round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft by the St. Louis Blues. However, he did not play in the NHL for the Blues and instead has been bouncing around the league in short stints ever since.

Could Gawdin potentially have found a home in New York? It’s certainly possible, given how well he played in this game and how much Sullivan liked his game.

But regardless of what happens from here on out, Gawdin will always have this special night in his hometown where he scored the first two goals of his NHL career.