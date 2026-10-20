Rangers Latest Move Highlights a Bigger Concern at Center

The New York Rangers‘ latest move highlights a major concern: The team’s lack of depth down the middle.

And instead of actually solving the problem, the organization has turned to a familiar solution: Bringing in a veteran to plug a hole instead of actually finding a long-term solution.

New York signed Luke Glendening to a professional tryout agreement (PTO) Monday after Joe Veleno suffered a lower-body injury that is expected to keep him out for three to three-and-a-half months. Glendening has played more than 930 NHL games, built a reputation as a faceoff specialist and penalty killer, and could give the Rangers a low-cost option down the middle. He must sign an NHL contract before appearing in a game.

This sort of move isn’t anything new. Last week, the club signed veteran goalie James Reimer to an AHL PTO to provide some depth in the crease. And that’s exactly what this Luke Glendening signing is all about.

That’s why this situation is about a club really left with no choice but to put duct tape on the wings of an airplane in mid-flight.

Rangers Need Veterans to Complement Their Young Roster

Make no mistake, the Rangers have plenty to be excited about. The team has a decent young roster that has a high ceiling.

But there’s a difference between having a solid core, and an up-and-coming team held together by veterans. And, unfortunately, injuries can expose inexperience quickly, and Veleno’s absence has left New York scrambling to find another option in their bottom six.

That’s why Glendening, as much as he’s a depth option, offers a bit of a way out.

Glendening offers a straightforward solution. He won 52.9% of his faceoffs last season and has spent much of his career killing penalties and handling defensive assignments. He is not going to transform the offense, but he could help the Rangers win draws, protect leads and take some of the less glamorous responsibilities off younger players.

That is the sort of help New York needs while its younger roster develops. The organization does not have an abundance of established veterans or ready-made high-end prospects who can step into every role down the middle.

A major trade would be one way to address the problem, but there is no obvious, affordable target who can solve it immediately. Dylan Larkin would be an appealing addition, yet his $8.7 million cap hit and the likely acquisition cost make that a difficult proposition. Even if the Rangers wanted to pursue him, there is no guarantee he would welcome a move to New York.

For now, low-cost veterans such as Glendening offer a practical way to cover the gaps without forcing a bigger decision.

Blueshirts Should Save Their Assets for the Right Trade

The Glendening PTO should not be mistaken for a major statement about the Rangers’ ambitions. It is a low-risk move that gives Chris Drury another option, not a solution to every question surrounding the team’s center depth.

That’s something to keep an eye on because New York should be careful about spending meaningful assets simply to address a short-term injury. Veleno is expected to miss months, but the Rangers do not necessarily need to trade for a permanent replacement before they understand how the rest of their roster develops.

Drury would be better served by keeping his options open and preserving draft picks and prospects for a deal that genuinely upgrades the lineup.

There is a difference between adding insurance and making a statement acquisition. Glendening can provide the former, while a more significant trade should be reserved for a player who fills a lasting need.

The Rangers have to address their center depth, but they do not need to solve every weakness at once. If Glendening earns a contract and handles the fourth-line role, he may buy the organization time to find a better opportunity. That is a sensible approach for a team that needs to improve without sacrificing its future to fix today’s problems.