Rangers Goaltending Situation May Not Be as Desperate

The New York Rangers have lost Igor Shesterkin for the season, and Joonas Korpisalo is also sidelined with a lower-body injury. On paper, that is a nightmare scenario for a team hoping to remain competitive in the Eastern Conference.

But the early results have given the Rangers something they desperately needed: breathing room.

Dylan Garand has stepped into the spotlight and delivered positive performances, helping the Blueshirts win consecutive games against Vancouver and Tampa Bay. The 24-year-old stopped 19 shots in Sunday’s 6-2 victory over the Canucks before making 25 saves in Tuesday’s 4-1 win against the Lightning. He now has a 5-1-1 record in his NHL career.

That is a decent start, but it is still a small sample. It’s easy to forget that Garand is a rookie netminder, and replacing a goaltender of Shesterkin’s caliber is an entirely different challenge from stringing together a few good outings.

Still, the Rangers do not necessarily need to panic.

If Garand can hold the fort until Korpisalo returns, the organization may be able to avoid an expensive trade that costs valuable assets and disrupts a team that has started the season well.

Dylan Garand Can Hold the Fort Until Joonas Korpisalo Returns

Garand has earned the opportunity to keep playing, and the Rangers should give him a reasonable chance to prove he can handle the workload.

His recent performances have been encouraging, particularly his ability to make timely saves when opponents threaten to shift momentum. New York’s skaters have also responded well, winning games without asking their rookie goaltender to be perfect.

Garand does not need to become Shesterkin overnight. All he needs to do is make the saves that he has to, and bail out his teammates every now and then. If he can do that consistently, the team can worry about the rest of its roster rather than immediately searching for a replacement starter.

Korpisalo’s eventual return could make the situation more manageable. He is expected to miss approximately four weeks, meaning the Rangers will have to lean heavily on Garand in the meantime. Once Korpisalo is healthy, however, the Blueshirts could have two capable options sharing the workload.

Korpisalo might also find himself in a much larger role than originally anticipated. He was brought in as a backup, but Shesterkin’s season-ending injury changes the equation entirely.

That does not guarantee a reliable tandem, of course. Korpisalo will need to regain his health, and Garand will have to show that his early success can hold up over a longer stretch. But if both can provide competent goaltending, the Rangers may not need to surrender a premium draft pick or a promising prospect for outside help.

Rangers Could Still Add a Veteran Goalie for Emergency Depth

Even if Garand continues to play well, the Rangers would be wise to explore the remaining goaltending market. That does not mean pursuing a high-priced starter, though. A veteran who can provide organizational depth and serve as an emergency option may be a more sensible target.

James Reimer stands out as one possibility. The 38-year-old has extensive NHL experience, with more than 500 regular-season appearances, and remains an unrestricted free agent after his one-year contract with Ottawa expired. Reimer has played for several NHL organizations and could offer a steady veteran presence if the Rangers need another option.

Matt Murray is another name worth monitoring. The two-time Stanley Cup champion has dealt with significant injury problems throughout his career, making him a riskier option, but his experience could appeal to a team looking for low-cost depth rather than a new starter.

Neither goalie should be viewed as a solution to Shesterkin’s absence. Instead, they could provide insurance in case Garand struggles or another injury leaves New York short of options.

Trading for an established starting goalie could cost the Rangers a significant asset, potentially weakening the roster elsewhere. Signing a veteran for depth would carry far less risk.

New York still has to plan for life without Shesterkin. But with Garand playing well and Korpisalo expected back in the coming weeks, the Rangers have time to make a measured decision rather than swinging a deal out of desperation.