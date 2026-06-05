Rangers Might Just Have on Heck of a Hockey Trade Lined Up

The New York Rangers might just have one heck of a hockey trade lined up for them.

Talk of Dylan Larkin’s trade request from the Detroit Red Wings has dominated the NHL news cycle on Thursday. And just about every team in the league is gauging its chances of landing the 29-year-old top-line center.

That situation brings the Rangers into focus. Earlier this year, there was talk that the Red Wings wanted to acquire Vincent Trocheck at the NHL trade deadline. The Blueshirts had a high price tag, one that has unlikely changed, leading the Wings to balk at the asking price.

The deal didn’t go through, with Red Wings fans feeling frustrated at the situation. The calculus has now changed significantly. Detroit doesn’t really have much of a choice at this point. They need to move Larkin to wherever he wants to go.

If the desired destination is Broadway, Detroit GM Steve Yzerman will need to accommodate that situation.

So, this scenario leads one to think: What if there were a Rangers-Red Wings hockey trade? Could a 1-for-1, Larkin-for-Trocheck trade be on the horizon?

For the Red Wings, it wouldn’t be the worst thing in the world. The move would allow the club an opportunity to recoup a high-end center to potentially replace Larking.

For the Rangers, the move would certainly work, but fans might see it as missing an opportunity to cash in.

Rangers Could Extract More Value from Red Wings

Assuming the conversation started with Larkin and Trocheck, the Rangers would have an opportunity to extract more value in such a trade.

To begin with, the Red Wings are in a bit of a bind. If Larkin points towards the Rangers and demands to go there, Detroit can’t really do much. The situation could boil down to either sending Larkin to New York for whatever they can get or seeing their captain potentially sit out.

Trade requests can get to that point. Of course, no organization in its right mind would let a situation get to the point.

However, Red Wings’ GM Steve Yzerman has been known to stick to his guns.

But there might be a point where Yzerman would have little leverage left. He might have to take whatever he can get, much like Chris Drury did in the Artemi Panarin trade.

So, it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Rangers try to squeeze an extra prospect or draft pick out of the Red Wings. In exchange, the Blueshirts could dump an unwanted contract on the Red Wings.

That’s the harsh reality of such trade negotiations.

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Larkin Would Be Ideal Fit in New York

As for making a case for Larkin in New York, well, the evident argument lies in the need for a top-line center. Larkin could easily become the Rangers’ number-one center, potentially playing with Alexis Lafreniere and someone like Gabe Perreault.

Moreover, the link to Mike Sullivan is undeniable. Sullivan coached Larkin during the 2026 Winter Olympics on the gold-medal winning Team USA squad.

There are also links to other Team USA teammates like J.T. Miller. As such, Larkin would most certainly hit the ground running in New York. One could even venture to say it would be a bit of a homecoming.

Is a Larkin trade to New York really plausible? While it may not really seem like it right now, anything is possible. This trade situation should find a resolution in the coming weeks, as the 2026 NHL Draft looms.