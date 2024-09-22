‘I could care less’: Rangers’ Star $56 Million Defenseman Clears Air on Trade Rumors

New York Rangers captain Jacob Trouba has cleared the air on the trade rumors.

Trouba’s name came up in trade discussions this summer, and the captain reportedly blocked a deal, which is his right due to him having a no-trade clause.

Although New York looked to trade Trouba, who’s entering the final year of his seven-year $56 million deal, the star defenseman says there’s no animosity over the rumors.

“Not even a little bit. I could care less,” Trouba said.

Trouba says that trade rumors are a part of the business and he isn’t holding any grudges.

“That’s life, contracts, hockey, business – whatever you want to call it,” Trouba said. “I knew that was coming that summer. It’s not by surprise. It was obviously something that was negotiated at the time. It’s part of pro sports. I can get traded now, I know that.

“I knew that when I signed the contract. At this moment, I could get traded. So, it’s no surprise or difference in how I act or approach things. A lot of people in the NHL can get traded at any time, and that’s part of the business,” Trouba added.

Trouba’s no-trade clause allows him to submit a list of 15 NHL teams that he can’t be traded to.

Trouba Wants to Remain in New York

Despite Trouba entering the final year of his deal, and being part of trade rumors, he wants to remain a Ranger for the foreseeable future.

The hope for Trouba is that he can sign another long-term deal with the Rangers in the off-season, as he says he doesn’t want to leave the city or team.

“I want to be here, I love living here, I love New York. My family loves it here, as everybody is now aware of,” Trouba added.

Trouba also says there is no animosity or hard feelings and his focus turns to the 2024-25 NHL season.

Last season, Trouba recorded 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 69 games.

Rangers GM Discusses Trouba Trade Rumors

Even though Trouba’s name was in trade rumors all summer long, no deal was reached.

Despite Trouba’s trade discussions going public, Rangers general manager Chris Drury says he and Trouba are in a good spot and there is no animosity.

“We’ve had a number of different conversations over the course of the summer (about) a lot of different things,” Drury said. “He is very clear as to where he stands with me, and what I think of him as a player and as a leader. I think he’s done a really good job here as a captain.

“There are so many moving parts that go in and out of being a captain, especially in New York and especially the Ranger captain. I’m excited to have him back, excited for training camp. I know he had a terrific offseason training-wise,” Drury added.

Trouba has been with the Rangers since the team acquired him on June 17, 2019, from the Winnipeg Jets. He was named captain on August 9, 2022.

New York opens its 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 9 against the Pittsburgh Penguins.