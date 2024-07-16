Insider Shares New Timeframe for Potential Jacob Trouba Trade

NHL insider Arthur Staple of The Athletic believes New York Rangers defenseman Jacob Trouba will likely be traded next offseason.

Trouba has been the subject of trade rumors this offseason, and he had reportedly blocked a trade to the Detroit Red Wings. Despite Trouba blocking a trade as he wants to remain with the Rangers, he still has been the subject of plenty of trade rumors.

However, according to Staple, he expects Trouba to be part of the Rangers for the 2024-25 NHL season and will likely be moved next offseason.

“If you want to talk next summer, then I’d say the chances of a Trouba trade go up from “nearly zero” to “nearly certain.” Both sides, the team and the captain, understand what’s coming after the 2024-25 season ends — new contracts are needed for Igor Shesterkin, Alexis Lafrenière and K’Andre Miller, plus a backup goalie and maybe another top-nine forward,” Staple wrote in his article.

“Trouba would have a year left on his deal and be more attractive to potential trade partners. His wife, Dr. Kelly Trouba, would be done with her residency at Lenox Hill Hospital in Manhattan. Things look tidier next summer for the Rangers and for Trouba, who surely also feels motivated to erase the ugly playoff run he had coming off a broken ankle late last regular season,” Staple added.

Trouba has two years left on his deal as he’s set to make $8 million per season. He’s the Rangers captain and recorded 3 goals and 19 assists for 22 points in 69 games.

Insider Expects Trouba to Willingly Part With Rangers in 2025

Part of the reason why Trouba has been reluctant to be traded is because his wife has one year left on her medical residency in New York. The two also welcomed a baby boy in January.

Once Trouba’s wife is done with her medical residency, Staple expects the Rangers captain to be more willing to be traded next offseason when he has one year left on his deal.

“I think you’ll see a player determined to be better for a team that’s still a contender. And, however it ends next season, I also think you’ll see Trouba move on from the Rangers in a much more willing fashion. Just a guess,” Staple wrote.

Ultimately, Staple expects Trouba to be a key part of the Rangers season as New York is one of the top Stanley Cup contenders going into the 2024-25 NHL season.

Trouba and the New York GM Have Spoken

With Trouba’s name being in the rumor mill it has made the relationship with the and the team rocky.

However, according to Staple, Trouba and Rangers general manager Chris Drury did have a conversation to try and mend fences.

“According to a league source, there has been at least one conversation between Chris Drury and Trouba in the last few weeks and while there was surely some fence-mending on the team’s part for the rumors that were briefly out there, Trouba’s a pro and he knows how to handle situations for the good of the team without letting his own emotions get in the way; guessing that’s part of the reason they name you a captain in the first place,” Staple wrote.

Trouba has been with the Rangers since 2019 when he was traded from the Winnipeg Jets. He was named captain on August 9, 2022.