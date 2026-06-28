NY Rangers Have 3 More Star Trade Targets to Consider

The New York Rangers made a significant trade on Friday, as they acquired forward Pavel Dorofeyev from the Vegas Golden Knights in a blockbuster deal. This trade made it clear that the Rangers are willing to add to their roster as they continue their retool.

Due to this, the Rangers will be a team to keep an eye on this summer. It would not be particularly surprising if they looked to bring in another notable player or two before the start of the 2026-27 season.

Because of this, let’s look at three more star trade candidates who could make sense for the Rangers to make a push for this offseason.

Rangers Should Add Another Star Winger in Blue Jackets’ Kirill Marchenko

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Kirill Marchenko has become a popular name in the rumor mill lately. This is because ESPN’s Kevin Weekes reported that Marchenko’s camp informed him that he is unlikely to re-sign with Columbus once his contract expires. Because of this, the Rangers would be wise to pursue the skilled winger.

If the Rangers brought in Marchenko, he would provide them with another star winger who is just entering his prime at 25 years old. The idea of the Rangers having a young Russian duo of Marchenko and Dorofeyev is an intriguing one, and they could thrive on the same line in New York’s top six. In 76 games last season, Marchenko posted 27 goals and 67 points.

Rangers Should Swing for the Fences & Land Stars’ Jason Robertson

Jason Robertson is continuing to create a lot of chatter as a trade candidate. The Dallas Stars are still working hard to re-sign him, even though they also almost traded him to the Seattle Kraken before the draft. With questions about Robertson’s future continuing to come up, the Rangers should strongly consider making a push for the skilled winger.

Robertson would provide the Rangers with a new superstar forward to build around as they continue their retool. At 26 years old, he would fit perfectly on the Rangers’ roster as they look to get younger. However, he, of course, would need to be interested in signing a long-term contract with the Rangers for a trade to make sense. In 82 games last season with Dallas, he posted 45 goals and 96 points.

Rangers Should Make Massive Push for Hurricanes’ Rising Star Alexander Nikishin

Alexander Nikishin is a young defenseman with a ton of potential. While this is the case, the Carolina Hurricanes have been listening to trade offers for the restricted free agent blueliner. With Nikishin being a promising young defender with the potential to become a top-pairing defenseman, the Rangers should strongly consider targeting him.

Nikishin just had a strong rookie season for the Hurricanes, as he posted 11 goals, 22 assists, 33 points, and a plus-18 rating. With numbers like these, he has already shown that he can produce solid offense from the point. If the Rangers acquired him, he would provide the left side of their blueline with a significant boost and could be a long-term part of their core.