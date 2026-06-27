NHL Rumors: 3 NY Rangers Who Could Get Traded Next

The New York Rangers made a smaller trade on Saturday, as they traded forward Adam Edstrom to the Nashville Predators in exchange for forward Massimo Rizzo and a 2026 fifth-round pick.

While the Rangers trading Edstrom is not necessarily a big move, it is clear that the Rangers are continuing to be open to shaking up their roster as their retool carries on.

The Rangers have multiple more players who have the potential to be traded this offseason. Because of this, let’s take a look at three Rangers who could be on the move next this summer.

Rangers’ Vincent Trocheck Is a Big Trade Candidate to Keep An Eye On

Vincent Trocheck has been one of the NHL’s top candidates since leading up to the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline. The trade rumors surrounding him have not slowed down in the slightest this summer, either. Because of this, it would not be shocking at all if he were the next Rangers player to be traded.

Trocheck is one of the best centers in the rumor mill right now and has the potential to get the Rangers a significant return in a trade. With the 32-year-old being a proven top-six center who has a good contract and just had a strong year, he is going to continue to generate plenty of interest this offseason. In 67 games this past season with New York, he had 16 goals and 53 points.

Rangers’ Braden Schneider Could Be Flipped This Offseason

Braden Schneider is another Rangers player who has been the subject of trade speculation since GM Chris Drury announced that the team was retooling this past season. The right-shot defenseman is a pending restricted free agent, so the Rangers could very well flip him if they do not view him as a long-term part of their plans.

Schneider is a young right-shot defenseman with size who is a former first-round pick. This combination makes him a very valuable trade chip for the Rangers, and it will be interesting to see if they take advantage of it this offseason. In 82 games last season with New York, the 6-foot-3 blueliner posted two goals, 18 points, and 163 hits.

Rangers Could Look to Sell High on Alexis Lafreniere

Alexis Lafreniere’s fantastic finish to the 2025-26 season has undoubtedly helped raise his trade value. Due to this and the constant rumors surrounding the 2020 first-overall pick, it is fair to wonder if the Rangers could move him this summer. This is especially so when noting that the Rangers brought in a new star winger in Pavel Dorofeyev.

Several teams would likely love to add Lafreniere to their top six this offseason. At 24 years old, he still has the potential to hit a new level, and it is fair to wonder if getting a fresh start would help him do just that. In 82 games this past season with the Rangers, the skilled winger posted 24 goals, 33 assists, 57 points, and 84 hits.

It will be interesting to see what moves the Rangers make next, but these should be watched as trade candidates.