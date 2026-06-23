Brady Tkachuk Breaks Silence Following Blockbuster Trade From Ottawa

The Ottawa Senators made headlines this past weekend as they dealt their former captain Brady Tkachuk to the Florida Panthers in what has been the blockbuster move of the offseason so far.

A new chapter begins for Ottawa as they navigate life without Tkachuk. He has been a crucial part of the Senators identity since he joined the squad in 2018 with his hard-nosed game as a power forward. Tkachuk made his first comments on the trade in a press conference today.

Tkachuk Comments on Trade From Ottawa

Commenting on what led to the deal, Tkachuk stated in the presser: “For me, it was just time for the next chapter. It was something that was not an easy decision; I took more time than what’s been out there to make that decision.”

This development was a surprise to see based on the previous remarks Tkachuk had made about his desire to win in Ottawa, despite speculation that suggested otherwise after another disappointing first round playoff exit. Clearly, Tkachuk’s thought process had changed since then. The allure of playing with his brother Matthew in Florida likely put this decision over the edge. The two brothers will be fun to watch next season as the American gold medal winning duo team up at the NHL level.

This has been a fruitful period of late for the Tkachuk family. Not only will Brady be joining forces with his brother on the Panthers, but their dad Keith Tkachuk was announced as one of the 2026 Hockey Hall of Fame inductions yesterday.

Tkachuk Trade Brings About a New Phase for Ottawa

This Tkachuk trade will bring about a new journey for Ottawa as their focus shifts to filling the massive void in their lineup that has been lost with his exit. The Senators acquired two 2026 first round picks, a 2029 first rounder and a 2027 2nd rounder in the trade package. Perhaps, these are assets that the team could use in a future trade to acquire a star player to be Tkackuk’s replacement.

Who that target for Ottawa ends up being is the question mark, assuming this team opts not to enter a rebuild. The Senators have enough talent remaining on their squad where they should be able to remain amongst the contenders if they can successfully fill the Tkachuk roster hole.

One player who could be in play for Ottawa is Jason Robertson of the Dallas Stars. The Stars have yet to extend the top RFA as the cap-strapped team is still working on fitting Robertson into their books. Robertson could be an offer sheet candidate for the Senators on July 1st. Whether he would have interest in signing with Ottawa is another question.

Overall, the Tkachuk situation is a reminder of the changing landscape of the NHL. This has become a players league with more guys jumping ship for greener pastures over remaining loyal to their drafted team. This will likely not be the last big-ticket trade this summer with the anticipation that other stars across the league may enter similar predicaments as the offseason develops.