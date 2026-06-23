Ottawa Senators Targeting Former No. 1 Pick as Brady Tkachuk Replacement

The Ottawa Senators were expected to have a big summer this year after reaching the Stanley Cup Playoffs for a second straight campaign, but shockingly, they started things off with a bang.

Following plenty of Brady Tkachuk speculation over the past six months following the 2026 Olympic Games, the team got out ahead of it and dealt their captain to the Florida Panthers for a very good return, netting three first-round picks and a second in the trade. While the return was very futures heavy, that doesn’t mean the team are looking to rebuild around those picks, as many around the National Hockey League believe they’ll use one, if not both the 2026 first-round picks to target an immediate upgrade.

Senators Linked to Alexis Lafreniere Trade

Since that trade, we’ve already seen the Senators linked to a potential Jason Robertson blockbuster, while they’ve also shown interest in young Anaheim Ducks star Mason McTavish, with the team undoubtedly eyeing up other young forwards to fill the massive void left in their top-six.

Clearly, the team are looking for someone that matches the age range of their current team, and with some potential stars available in the early to mid 20’s age group, there’s options out there. Now, another name has been revealed as a potential trade target for the Senators, with the Ottawa Citizen’s Bruce Garrioch reporting that league executives believe that Ottawa have kicked the tires on former No. 1 overall pick, Alexis Lafreniere.

Could Alexis Lafreniere Find his Potential in Ottawa?

While many have written Lafreniere off as a bust already, he’s shown solid potential with the New York Rangers, posting point totals of 57, 45 and 57 over his past three seasons. Sure, that isn’t the type of production a team wants from a former No. 1 overall pick, but given that the Rangers have struggled to give him a consistent role alongside the same teammates, he’s had to battle his entire career in New York to find that success.

Across his career, the 6-foot-2, 191 pound winger has tallied 116 goals and 250 points across 462 games played, but with young talent in Ottawa like Tim Stutzle, Drake Batherson, Dylan Cozens and Shane Pinto, he would find himself a much better fit than in New York. However, given that the Rangers have moved on from Artemi Panrin, Chris Kreider and other franchise cornerstones in recent seasons, they may be motivated to keep Lafreniere as a key piece of the future, but with the Senators having multiple first-round picks, they could be blown away by a Senators offer.

On paper, Lafreniere is a great fit as he has the ability to play on both wings and has untapped potential that could be brought out in Ottawa, and while it may be a long shot, he has been in trade rumors for several years, and while the Rangers would love to keep him and build around him, if the Senators offer is there, this could be a move they make this summer.