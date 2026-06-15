Dan Vladar Close to Signing Extension With Philadelphia Flyers

The Philadelphia Flyers are close to signing goalie Dan Vladar to a long-term contract extension, according to a prominent NHL insider.

Former NHL goalie Kevin Weekes posted on Sunday that the Flyers and Vladar are close to inking a five-year contract extension with an AAV in the mid-$5 million range.

“Per sources, I’m told G Vladar and the @NHLFlyers are working towards closing in on a 5 Yr Contract Extension that’s likely to land in the mid 5M AAV range. #HockeyX,” Weekes wrote on X.

Veteran MMA journalist Pierre LeBrun then said he was hearing the same thing as Weekes, though LeBrun said that Vladar cannot sign the extension until July 1 since he still has one more year left on his current contract.

“Still a bit of work to be done on the extension, but once done it can’t be officially signed and announced until July 1 because Vladar has another year on his deal. Told once done, it will be in the 5-6 year range and as @KevinWeekes says, salary/cap hit in the 5’s,” LeBrun wrote on X.

Still a bit of work to be done on the extension, but once done it can't be officially signed and announced until July 1 because Vladar has another year on his deal. Told once done, it will be in the 5-6 year range and as @KevinWeekes says, salary/cap hit in the 5's https://t.co/wd27U6YWHD — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) June 15, 2026

Daniel Briere Recently Called Vladar the Team’s MVP

Flyers general manager Daniel Briere recently called Vladar the team’s MVP last year and said that the team wanted to ink him to a long-term contract extension, so this news from Weekes and LeBrun jives with what the Flyers’ GM said.

“He’s a priority; I’m not going to hide from that. It feels like he wants to be in Philly, and we want him there,” Briere said.

“He was our MVP, so it’s tough to not like what he’s done. We’re definitely interested in extending him. … We feel our prospect goalies need a little bit more time still. So, ideally we would love to extend Dan Vladar.”

Dan Vladar Was Terrific With Flyers This Year

In Vladar’s first season in Philadelphia, he put together a terrific season, going 29-14-7 with a 2.42 GAA and a .906 SV%. He signed with the Flyers to a two-year, $6.7 million deal last year that turned out to be a steal for the Flyers as he was terrific for them. And soon, he’ll get long-term contract security.