Flyers Want $50 Million Islanders Star, Canadiens Defenseman

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere remains in the market for a new defenseman. So far this summer, the club has mostly spent on retaining key players. Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, Tyson Foerster, and Dan Vladar have all received new deals. Despite these extensions, Briere and the Flyers still have ample funds to use.

According to PuckPedia.com, Philadelphia has nearly $14 million in projected cap space. This particular figure could soon increase if Rasmus Ristolainen is dealt soon. The veteran righty has been linked with a possible move throughout the offseason. Ristolainen is set to enter his final year of a $5.1 million AAV contract.

Briere and the Philadelphia Flyers have been interested in acquiring Arber Xhekaj from the Montreal Canadiens for weeks now. The move would help solve the club’s issue on the left side of defense. NHL journalist Marco D’Amico is now claiming that Philadelphia is not giving up on the pursuit. The insider also revealed that the Flyers are also interested in Alexander Romanov from the New York Islanders.

“Philadelphia, I can see, 100%,” D’Amico said of the team’s interest in Xhekaj on his latest podcast. “This is a team that likes that style, and they’ve been looking for a defenseman all summer. They were in on [John] Carlson. They were very interested in Darnell Nurse. I’ve been told they’ve kicked tires on Alexander Romanov. They’re looking for that kind of player.”

Philadelphia Flyers Want to Sign Either Alexander Romanov or Arber Xhekaj

Xhekaj would certainly be the more economical choice for the Philadelphia Flyers. The enforcer is currently a restricted free agent, but he is not expected to earn a massive new contract. D’Amico is predicting that the defenseman will receive a deal in the $2-$3 million range this summer. If so, Briere and the Flyers could easily take on the salary.

Romanov, on the other hand, carries a significantly higher cap hit. The Islanders previously rewarded the blueliner with an eight-year, $50 million contract ($6.25 million AAV). As a result, the defenseman will now not become an unrestricted free agent until 2033. Along with the pay raise, New York also included a no-trade clause in the deal with Romanov. He would have to personally sign off on any move.

Both players have a somewhat similar style of play and are around the same age. Romanov, however, produces more offense on the ice than the Canadiens star. The Philadelphia Flyers may believe that the salary difference would be worth targeting the Islanders enforcer. Nevertheless, Romanov is coming off a significant shoulder injury thanks to a questionable hit by Dallas Stars forward Mikko Rantanen.

Philadelphia may be Leading Race for Xhekaj

The Philadelphia Flyers will face competition for either signing. Nevertheless, the Calgary Flames are now likely out of the race for Xhekaj. According to D’Amico, Calgary’s pursuit of the Montreal defenseman ended when they acquired Jacob Middleton from the Minnesota Wild. Like Xhekaj, Middleton is also a left-shot blueliner.

It also remains to be seen if the Islanders are willing to give up Romanov. Despite his unfortunate injury, New York obviously rates the defenseman highly. Nevertheless, the Flyers have been interested in the blueliner for over a year now. RG.org previously claimed that Philadelphia wanted Romanov before he signed the long-term contract.