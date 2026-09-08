Flyers Linked to $12 Million Star Center as Canucks Circle

The Philadelphia Flyers are being linked to a significant trade before the upcoming season starts. So far, general manager Daniel Briere has had a relatively quiet offseason. This is, of course, including a failed $90 million offer sheet to Anaheim Ducks star center Leo Carlsson. As far as actual moves, Briere has mostly focused on re-signing several key players on his roster.

Philadelphia has recently been named as a potential landing spot for several superstar players. This list includes Connor McDavid and Quinn Hughes. These specific deals, however, are extremely complicated and could take some time to work out. One potential Flyers trade that is more straightforward is a move for Seattle Kraken center Shane Wright.

Bleacher Report’s Lyle Richardson is now predicting that Seattle will soon trade Wright. The Kraken have been linked with offloading the former fourth-overall draft pick all summer. A move has not yet occurred mostly because Seattle has, so far, set a high asking price for the forward. Nevertheless, this could very well change as the 2026-27 season approaches.

According to Richardson, the Philadelphia Flyers are one of the most likely potential destinations for Wright. Assuming Briere wants to acquire the center, he will have competition, though. The reporter has also named the Vancouver Canucks and Nashville Predators as suitors. This is not the first time the Flyers were linked to Wright. It was reported in June that Philadelphia was discussing a deal with Seattle.

Philadelphia Flyers Have the Necessary Assets to Land Shane Wright

While several teams likely want Wright, the Philadelphia Flyers are in a good position to strike a deal. The Athletic’s Corey Pronman recently rated the team’s prospect pool as the 11th-best in the NHL. Leading the list were Porter Martone and Matvei Michkov, but the Flyers have several other highly rated prospects to work with. Briere also has other young forwards on his NHL roster who could be dealt.

On top of this, the Flyers have available funds to spend as well. According to PuckPedia.com, the club has nearly $14 million in projected cap space. Wright is set to enter the final season of his three-year, $12 million contract in Seattle. He is expected to receive a pay raise next summer, but the Philadelphia Flyers could afford to work out an extension if a trade is made.

The young center is coming off a disappointing sophomore season in Seattle. He managed to grab just 27 points in 74 games with the Kraken during the 2025-26 campaign. Nevertheless, the forward did post 44 points in the previous season.

Trade Could Help Balance Philadelphia’s Lineup

Assuming the Philadelphia Flyers can ultimately land Wright, he would help solidify the center position. For now, Trevor Zegras is penciled in as the team’s second-line center behind Christian Dvorak. Zegras, however, could eventually move back to the wing if the experiment does not work out.

The Athletic’s Kevin Kurz even recently hinted that the Flyers would make Zegras a winger again if Briere adds “another high-end center” to the roster. Whether or not Philadelphia believes Wright fits in this particular category remains to be seen.