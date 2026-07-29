Flyers Set Aside $15 Million to Target Superstar Forward

Philadelphia Flyers general manager Daniel Briere is clearly targeting a new superstar player. The team’s top exec recently made a bold attempt to land Leo Carlsson from the Anaheim Ducks. Despite submitting the five-year, $90 million ($18 million AAV) offer sheet, Anaheim opted to match it and retain the star center. Because of this, Briere and the Flyers will have to move on to Plan B.

Interestingly enough, the club has given the $90 million set aside for Carlsson to Trevor Zegras, Jamie Drysdale, and Dan Vladar. The contract extensions for the star trio keep them in Philadelphia for the next four to five years. Despite rewarding these players, the Flyers still have nearly $15 million in projected cap space. Only three other NHL teams currently have more available funds.

Nevertheless, Daily Faceoff’s Anthony Di Marco believes that Briere is done making significant additions this summer. The reporter claims that the Philadelphia Flyers likely feel comfortable with their current roster, for now. Di Marco was asked specifically about the team’s chances of targeting a superstar like Connor McDavid or Auston Matthews in the future. Di Marco pointed to the club’s available funds.

“As for patience, that is the play for the Flyers right now,” writes Di Marco. “If a McDavid or a Matthews comes to be available, the Flyers need to be prepared. They are currently sitting with a little less than $15 million of cap space – something they need to maintain if they want to be in on the next superstar that comes available.”

Philadelphia Flyers Recently Linked with Connor McDavid

Both McDavid and Matthews will be unrestricted free agents in two years. The two superstars could, however, become available in the summer of 2027 if they do not commit their futures to their current clubs. McDavid currently earns $12.5 million annually, while Matthews has an AAV of $13.2 million.

97.5 The Fanatic color commentator Todd Fedoruk recently raised eyebrows by linking McDavid with the Philadelphia Flyers. According to the former forward, the world’s best player could be looking to join the Flyers in the near future. “[McDavid] is going to be a player who will be calling teams,” said Fedoruk. “His agent is going to be looking for him to go places. There are rumors that Philadelphia is a place that Connor McDavid wants to go.”

Along with nearly $15 million in the bank, the Flyers could be moving on from Rasmus Ristolainen as well. The defenseman is set to enter the final season of his five-year, $25.5 million ($5.1 million AAV) contract. Ristolainen has been linked with a trade away from Philadelphia throughout the summer, including a potential move to the Montreal Canadiens.

Philadelphia Has to Tackle Michkov Situation Soon

Due to the aforementioned extensions, the Philadelphia Flyers have the majority of their best players under contract into the 2030s. Matvei Michkov, however, remains a fairly significant question mark. The former top prospect will be a restricted free agent in 2027. His future with the club depends on his fitness and his ability to step up when it matters most.

The Russian, however, is taking the necessary strides to be more prepared for the upcoming season. Michkov recently told RG.org’s Daria Tuboltseva that he is focusing on improving his fitness and nutrition this summer. The Flyers have also protected their investment by sending a specialist to work directly with the young forward in an intense program.