Penguins May Be Better Than Anyone Expects This Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins surprised plenty of people last season. The consensus was that Pittsburgh would flounder, eventually missing the playoffs. That situation would have unfolded a much-talked-about rebuild in the Steel City.

But a resurgent campaign from Evgeni Malkin, coupled with the usual greatness from Sidney Crosby, allowed Kris Letang and other veteran pieces to get back into the playoff race. While they succumbed to the upstart Philadelphia Flyers, there’s optimism that the Penguins could pull off a similar surprise in 2026-27.

And for any doubters, there might just be a good chance that the Penguins can pull it off again. Crosby will be around for one more season, and so will Malkin. The Pens have enough veteran firepower in Bryan Rust and Rickard Rakell.

Plus, some younger pieces like Egor Chinakhov, Nick Robertson, Connor Dewar, and potentially a breakout season from Ville Koivunen could be enough to give Pittsburgh the scoring it needs to stay alive in the Metro Division.

As for the blue line, the veteran lot of Erik Karlsson, Samuel Girard, Trevor van Riemsdyk, and Letang make up a solid top-four.

If the team can get solid goaltending from Arturs Silovs and Sergei Murashov, the Penguins may just become one of the toughest outs in the Eastern Conference.

Penguins Are Still One Bad Stretch Away From Trouble

For all the reasons to believe the Penguins can surprise again, there are just as many reasons to think last season’s success was just a flash in the pan.

The biggest problem is obvious: Pittsburgh is still relying heavily on players who are getting older.

Crosby remains Crosby, but expecting the 39-year-old to continue carrying the offense at an elite level is a dangerous bet. Malkin is also pretty much at the end of the line, while Letang and Karlsson aren’t exactly getting younger either.

That doesn’t mean the Penguins are doomed. It does mean there isn’t much margin for error.

If Crosby takes a step back, Malkin misses significant time again or the veteran defensemen struggle to stay healthy, Pittsburgh suddenly looks a lot less intimidating.

The younger players could help. Chinakhov, Robertson, Dewar and Koivunen all have something to prove. But there’s a big difference between having intriguing young players and having established NHL difference-makers.

Goaltending might be the biggest wild card of all.

Silovs and Murashov could surprise, but expecting them to provide consistent NHL-caliber goaltending over an entire season is hardly a guarantee. If that doesn’t happen, the Penguins could find themselves giving up more goals than their aging roster can overcome.

That’s the problem with Pittsburgh’s current construction.

It could work.

But an awful lot has to go right.

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Disaster Could Finally Force Pittsburgh to Rebuild

This is where things could get particularly interesting for the Penguins.

If Pittsburgh misses the playoffs, that’s one thing. The organization can chalk it up to a disappointing season and try again.

But what happens if things go really badly?

What if Crosby’s production drops? What if Malkin can’t stay on the ice? More importantly, what if the defense becomes a liability and the goaltending isn’t good enough to compensate?

At that point, there wouldn’t be much reason to keep pretending Pittsburgh is one or two moves away from becoming a legitimate contender.

The Penguins would finally have to do what they’ve avoided for years.

Rebuild.

And that could mean moving some of the biggest names on the roster.

Karlsson would become the most immediate trade candidate. Rust and Rakell are pretty much as good as gone. Even veterans who have spent years alongside Crosby could suddenly become valuable assets for a team looking toward the future.

The hardest decision, obviously, would involve Crosby, Letang, and Malkin.

None of these players is likely to be treated like a typical trade asset given everything they have meant to the franchise. But if Pittsburgh falls completely out of contention, the organization would at least have to consider whether keeping an aging core makes sense.

That’s why this season could be far more important than simply determining whether the Penguins make the playoffs.

A successful season could buy Pittsburgh another year.

A disastrous one could finally force the franchise to tear everything down.

And considering how long the Penguins have managed to postpone that inevitable rebuild, perhaps the biggest surprise would be if it finally arrived.