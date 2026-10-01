Pittsburgh Penguins Set All-Time NHL Record in 7-0 Win Over Flyers

The Pittsburgh Penguins went into a hostile road environment to open their 2026-27 NHL season at in-state rival Philadelphia.

By the end, the Flyers had moved out of the way, though. Pittsburgh looked right at home in Philly.

It was pretty much a shocking result. The Penguins won 7-0.

If it felt like something that maybe has never happened before — well, you’d be right.

How Penguins’ 7-0 Win Made History

This was actually the largest road shutout in a season opener in NHL history.

OptaStats shared that gem soon after the game ended on Wednesday night:

The @penguins beat the Flyers 7-0 in Philadelphia tonight. That’s the largest road shutout in a season opener in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/r6VWkdAMnz — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 1, 2026

It does make sense that this had never happened before.

Seven goals is a lot of goals. Shutouts are pretty rare. And doing it as the road team, and during the energy of a season opener for the hosts, is remarkable.

The Penguins made that happen on Wednesday night.

Who Scored Goals For Penguins?

The Penguins got goals from six different players in their season opener.

The only player to find the back of the net twice was Nick Robertson. The new guy opened the scoring after 7 minutes and 26 seconds. With assists from the legendary veterans Kris Letang and Sidney Crosby, Robertson made it 1-0.

Ville Koivunen scored the second goal for Pittsburgh. He got in alone on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Evgeni Malkin made it 3-0 about five minutes into the third period. The Penguins were on the power play, and the all-time great Malkin took advantage.

About two-and-a-half minutes later, the center Hendrix Lapierre scored his first goal for the Penguins to make it 4-0.

After that, it was Flip Hallander getting the puck past Dan Vladar in some traffic in front, and the Penguins led 5-0 after two.

That’s when Robertson came back into the party. On a night the Penguins could do no wrong, they were on the penalty kill with less than 10 minutes to play. But there was Robertson, from Hallander, a short-handed goal to make it 6-0.

And with less than five minutes to play, the Penguins were on the power play and cashed in once more. Egor Chinakhov notched his first tally of the year for the final 7-0 margin.

Penguins Goalie

Artur Silovs was in goal for the Penguins and had a relatively simple night. He saved all 19 shots he faced.

The Flyers did have some action on the power play, but Silovs saved all six shots he was peppered with when Philadelphia was on the man-up.

Not all nights will feel like this for the Penguins. But there isn’t much better a time for a dominant 7-0 win at your rivals on the road than opening night. Pittsburgh surely headed home in quite a good mood.