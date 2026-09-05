Ex-Penguins Teammate Reveals The Secret Behind Sidney Crosby’s Incredible Longevity

Former Pittsburgh Penguins forward Gary Roberts shared insight into what has led to Sidney Crosby‘s incredible career longevity. Crosby has been among the top players in the league for years and has committed himself to fitness.

‘Sid The Kid’ will enter his 22nd NHL season with the Penguins, who selected him 1st overall in the 2005 NHL Draft. Still, Crosby, 39, has not lost a step and still plays a key role for Pittsburgh.

The Penguins’ captain finished the 2025-26 season with a team-leading 74 points in 68 games. He scored 29 goals and added 45 assists despite a condensed schedule and representing Canada at the Olympics.

Roberts, 60, spent two years playing with Crosby at a time when he was at the tail end of his career. He recalled his time playing with ‘Sid The Kid,’ where he got to see his skill on full display.

“I was always amazed at how good [Crosby] was, how dedicated he was,” Roberts said during his appearance on Clearing The Crease.

The former Penguins forward also described how dedicated Crosby in putting the extra work in to improve.

“I got to see how Sid prepared, I got to see just how much time he put in. And I just reflect on showing up at the rink at 8:30 in the morning and I hear a guy on the ice, and I got out there and I’m like, ‘We just played the night before.’ I open the door and I’m like, ‘What are you doing here?’ And it’s Crosby,” he said. “That’s was what he did and he had all the other attributes. He had the strength, he had the skill, he had the will, and he was young.”

Gary Roberts Amazed By Sidney Crosby

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Gary Roberts also recalled how Sidney Crosby amazed him during his time with the Penguins. He was part of Pittsburgh’s veteran group, which was relied on to provide depth alongside its young core.

Roberts, along with other veteran players on the roster, were all impressed by Crosby’s greatness.

“You always watch Crosby and you’re always amazed. It’s almost like he was born with the stick in his hand. It’s always in the right spot, always on the ice, always like a heavy stick,” Roberts told Clearing The Crease. “So the stick that he used, the game that he played, it was eye-opening for me. It was. Mark Recchi and I would sit in the back of the plane, and we would just marvel at how all of us, even us as older players, would watch Sid.”

Roberts Praises Crosby and The Penguins’ Leadership Group

Roberts also praised Crosby, as well as the Penguins’ leadership group, which includes Evgeni Malkin and Kris Letang. The former Penguins forward looked back fondly at his time as their teammate.

Roberts emphasized how impressive it is that Crosby, Malkin, and Letang have stayed together for so long.

“Everyone talks about the veteran leadership in Pittsburgh, and yeah, we thought we had great veteran leadership back then. We didn’t have to do much, we had an amazing group of young players,” Roberts told Clearing The Crease. “Those three guys I played with are still playing [for the Penguins]. And it just absolutely amazes me.”