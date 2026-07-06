Penguins Named Perfect Fit for $92 Million Star Forward

The Pittsburgh Penguins are clearly looking to make a major splash this summer. NHL insider Elliotte Friedman recently revealed that Penguins general manager Kyle Dubas attempted to acquire superstar winger Jason Robertson from the Dallas Stars. The move, however, was rebuffed as the forward seemingly prefers to remain in Texas for the right price.

Pittsburgh has been linked to Robertson for months now. In fact, it was reported in January that Dubas “absolutely loves” the American winger. Nevertheless, the Penguins will have to pivot to other targets. According to Friedman, Dubas could soon turn his attention to Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson.

Speaking on his latest 32 Thoughts podcast, the insider specifically named the Pittsburgh Penguins as a great fit for Pettersson. Friedman suggests that the struggling superstar would benefit from a change of scenery. In fact, the reporter even claimed that “it has to happen” this summer. Potentially playing alongside future Hall of Famers Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin in Pittsburgh would be perfect for Pettersson.

The star forward, however, does have control over his future. Due to a stipulation in his massive eight-year, $92.8 million contract, a full no-trade clause kicked in last year. As a result, Pettersson essentially holds the cards in the situation. He can either pick his next team or remain with the rebuilding Canucks.

Pittsburgh Penguins Can Afford to Pay Elias Pettersson’s Big Contract

The biggest issue in a trade involving Pettersson is undoubtedly the star’s contract. Pettersson has struggled to produce up to his standards in recent years. He most recently recorded just 51 points in 74 games in Vancouver. This came after picking up 45 points in 64 games during the previous year. Nevertheless, it should be noted that the Canucks were easily the worst team in the NHL this past season.

On top of this, there has been a massive change regarding NHL contracts as of late. The Philadelphia Flyers recently shocked many around the league by offering fellow center Leo Carlsson $18 million per season. Because of this, Friedman suggests that Pettersson’s contract may not look so bad in the near future. This is, of course, assuming the star can improve statistically in the near future.

The Pittsburgh Penguins also have room to take on Pettersson’s current deal. According to Puckpedia.com, Pittsburgh has nearly $17 million in projected cap space. The Penguins nearly have a full roster at the moment as well. Dubas has also been linked with offloading veterans Rickard Rakell and/or Bryan Rust this summer.

Pittsburgh Likely Targeting Star Players in Pettersson’s Age Bracket

The Pittsburgh Penguins are heading towards an interesting transition phase in the near future. Crosby and Malkin, while still producing, are heading towards retirement soon. Pittsburgh has some solid youngsters rising through the ranks, but Dubas is likely eyeing star players in their mid-20s to take over the torch. Pettersson is 27 and would fit in with what the Penguins exec is looking for.

It remains to be seen if Pettersson would be interested in playing for the Penguins. Nevertheless, Friedman is right to suggest that there may not be a better fit for the struggling star than in Pittsburgh. The center would be able to play with two future Hall of Famers and then take over the reins in the coming years.