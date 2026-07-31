Penguins Sign Five-Year NHL Forward to a Contract Extension

The Pittsburgh Penguins were one of the biggest surprises in the National Hockey League in 2025/26, as the team used career years from several players to bounce back and reach the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again.

Once there, the team were soundly beaten by their arch rivals the Philadelphia Flyers, but with the breakout season of several young players, the future appears to be bright in Pittsburgh with the careers of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin quickly coming to an end. Beyond those two, there’s key pieces of this core that are locked in moving forward, and on Friday, the team announced a three-year extension for a player they acquired at the 2025 trade deadline from the Nashville Predators.

Tommy Novak Inks an Extension in Pittsburgh

The player in question is 29-year-old forward Tommy Novak, who was acquired by Kyle Dubas at the 2025 trade deadline, and while the move was questioned at the time, in 2025/26, he delivered in a big way for the team. After appearing in just two games following the trade, Novak played a key role last season, posting 16 goals and 42 points in all 82 games played, anchoring Pittsburgh’s second line for much of the season.

To the surprise of no one, the Penguins recognize his value to the future of the team, and on Friday, they took to social media to announce a three-year extension for the veteran forward.

The deal carries an average annual value of $4.65 million, and with the salary cap continuing to increase, to lock down a 2/3C with 285 games of NHL experience under his belt who just had 42 points this past season in a role he got more and more comfortable in for less than $5 million has to be seen as good business from both parties involved in this situation.

Can the Penguins Contend for a Stanley Cup in 2027?

Nobody quite expected the Penguins to even compete for a spot in the post-season in 2025/26, but with Erik Karlsson bouncing back, Sidney Crosby once again being his incredible self and the likes of Ben Kindel emerging as future stars in the NHL, this team were consistently impressive throughout the season.

Now, they’ve locked down Novak, added Nick Robertson and Andrei Kuzmenko and have kept the rest of their core in tact, and while they will still continue to lean very, very heavily on the veterans that have been around this team for 20+ seasons, the future is looking bright in Pittsburgh after a solid NHL Draft as well.

Ultimately, this deal for Novak was a good one for the Penguins, and while he would likely be a 3C on a true contending team, whether he plays center or wing on the second or third line for this Penguins team, they believe he can be an effective player moving forward, and with a three-year extension, they clearly believe he can play a significant role for them in their success in the coming years.