Penguins Trade Opportunity Gets Sidney Crosby $34 Million Winger

With the unexpected news of the Columbus Blue Jackets and top-line, $34.8 million winger Patrik Laine, working to find a trade partner, it’s taken little time for Pittsburgh Penguins analysts to come up with advice for their franchise.

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now believes the Penguins should seize the opportunity, “pounce” on it, and trade for Laine to give Sidney Crosby an elite winger.

“Once again, opportunity is knocking to remake the Pittsburgh Penguins roster with a buy-low trade. Dubas should pounce,” Kingerski claimed in his June 13 article.

This potential trade, in turn, could be possible after Laine’s reported request for a move from the Blue Jackets which the franchise is already working on.

Kingerski’s suggestion is rooted in Laine’s desire for a fresh start and the Penguins’ need for a scoring winger. Knowing the franchise, Kingerski thinks that General Manager Kyle Dubas has done similar moves in the past that could tease a future trade for Laine.

“Kyle Dubas is no dummy. He likes to play the odds and find values that others missed,” Kingerski wrote in reference to blueliner Erik Karlsson, acquired by the Penguins in an August 2023 trade with the San Jose Sharks.

Penguins’ Potential Gain in Trade for Patrik Laine

Laine, 26, has struggled with the Blue Jackets after arriving in Columbus via trade in 2021. He scored only nine points in 18 games in 2024 before entering the NHL Players’ Assistance Program in January, not appearing in a game again.

The forward has only scored 64 goals in 174 games with the Blue Jackets (four seasons) in a clear contrast to the start of his NHL career when he amassed 140 goals over 304 games with the Jets (five seasons), including a 44-goal season in 2017-18.

Consequently, Kingerski thinks the decrease in production is key for this potential deal. He sees that as an opportunity the Penguins should take advantage of while buying Laine “low.”

“Laine’s trade value will never be lower, making him affordable to the Penguins. His sagging numbers, missed season, and trade request means Columbus doesn’t have much leverage–similar to the San Jose Sharks in the Karlsson trade,” Kingerski wrote.

Laine has two years left on his $34.8 million contract with an $8.7 million cap hit in the next two seasons. The deal includes a 10-team no-trade list that must not include Pittsburgh for this trade to work.

Kingerski rightly believes there is little risk in trading for a player with a massive upside as Laine. That’s because even if the trade fails and Laine doesn’t bounce back, he’d be a free agent in just two seasons.

“Any experiment or investment that goes sideways will not harm the franchise long-term,” Kingerski wrote. “More likely, it could provide that scoring jolt and power play help the team desperately needs. And if Dubas can work the situation to his advantage, the Penguins have a couple of contracts they’d probably like to get rid of (in the trade).”

Laine’s Outlook in Pittsburgh & Penguins Possible Offer

Laine and his agent, Andy Scott, have discussed a trade out of Columbus to give Laine a fresh start elsewhere.

NHL insider Pierre LeBrun reported that information on both TSN and The Athletic on June 12. He noted that both Laine and the Blue Jackets are working together to find a suitable trade partner ahead of the 2024-25 season.

“My understanding is that the Columbus Blue Jackets intend to work with Patrik Laine’s camp to find the star winger a fresh start with a new team,” LeBrun wrote. Laine’s agent has been in discussions with the Blue Jackets, aiming for a mutually beneficial resolution.

Kingerski believes the Penguins can offer Laine that fresh start and what he might need in teammates that provide “leadership” as well as “a couple of centers who can deliver scoring chances on a silver platter,” most prominently veteran franchise icon Sidney Crosby.

Finally, touching on the potential package the Penguins could build, Kingerski thinks it could include Reilly Smith (to help Pittsburgh’s financials) or if the Blue Jackets want more, Rickard Rakell and prospects.

“If Dubas included Reilly Smith, the team would add only $3.7 million to their payroll. (…) Even if the team sacrificed Rakell, they would have at least $6 million to spend on free agents.

“The Penguins might be forced to sacrifice high picks and/or top prospects, such as Owen Pickering or Villie Koivunen, in addition to NHL talent,” Kingerski. wrote.

Furthermore, former Carolina Hurricanes GM Don Waddel is the new GM in Columbus. That’s important as the Penguins and the Hurricanes completed a trade around Jake Guentzel in March 2024, potentially building a relationship that could facilitate a trade for Laine now.