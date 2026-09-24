Sharks Suddenly Emerge as Surprising Connor Hellebuyck Option

The San Jose Sharks have emerged as a surprising landing spot for disgruntled Winnipeg Jets netminder Connor Hellebuyck.

The Sharks hadn’t really been much of a suitor for Hellebuyck this offseason. But according to insider Elliotte Friedman, “tires have been kicked” on the three-time Vezina Trophy winner.

In a conversation on the FAN Hockey Show, the notable insider shed light on the purported pursuit the Sharks have on the gold-medal winner.

“I think tires have been kicked between the two teams, without knowing who initiated it.”

It’s unclear who reached out first, but regardless, it seems the Jets and Sharks could be a good fit for this sort of deal.

“When I go through the league and I say, “Who makes sense?” San Jose is very high up on that list for me.”

While Friedman seems convinced that this could be a good move all around, there is a catch to the situation.

“The challenge though I heard is first of all, can I make a trade? And secondly, I think Hellebuyck looks at his window to win as the next like two or three years. That’s when he’s going to be in his absolute peak, that’s why he put Buffalo on his list. The question about San Jose is, ‘Can they win in that time?’”

If the answer is yes, the Sharks may just have the wherewithal to make a Connor Hellebuyck deal work.

Yaroslav Askarov Could Be the Key to a Sharks-Hellebuyck Trade

If the Sharks are serious about acquiring Connor Hellebuyck, they may have one piece that could make the Winnipeg Jets pay attention.

Yaroslav Askarov.

The 24-year-old hasn’t quite established himself as a full-time NHL starter yet, but that could actually work in San Jose’s favor. Askarov made 47 starts for the Sharks last season, winning 21 games, although his .883 save percentage showed that he still has plenty of development ahead of him.

That’s where the Jets could potentially see an opportunity.

Winnipeg has been looking for a legitimate goalie in return for Hellebuyck. Askarov wouldn’t replace what Hellebuyck provides immediately, but he could gradually take over the crease while giving the Jets a younger player with significant upside.

There is also some insurance.

The Jets have Stuart Skinner, meaning Winnipeg wouldn’t necessarily have to throw Askarov into a massive workload immediately.

Of course, Askarov alone probably isn’t enough.

The Sharks would likely have to add a high-end asset, and their deep group of young forwards gives Mike Grier plenty of possibilities. That’s where this trade could become expensive for San Jose.

San Jose Could Become Real Contenders With Hellebuyck

The biggest question surrounding the Sharks isn’t whether they’re good enough today.

They probably aren’t.

It’s whether they’re close enough that adding an elite goaltender could accelerate the timeline.

There are reasons to believe they might be.

San Jose went 39-35-8 last season and finished only four points outside a playoff spot. More importantly, Macklin Celebrini exploded for 115 points in his second NHL season, while the Sharks continue to build around a young core that includes Will Smith and other emerging pieces.

That’s why Hellebuyck is suddenly so interesting.

The Sharks don’t need to become a Stanley Cup contender overnight. They need to become good enough that an elite goaltender can push them over the line.

Hellebuyck could do exactly that.

He’s a three-time Vezina Trophy winner, and Friedman specifically identified San Jose as a team that makes sense because of the potential overlap between Hellebuyck’s two- or three-year competitive window and the Sharks’ development timeline.

That doesn’t mean San Jose is one goalie away from winning the Stanley Cup.

It does mean the question has changed.

Instead of asking whether the Sharks are ready for Hellebuyck, perhaps the more interesting question is how far they could go if they decided they were ready now.