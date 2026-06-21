Kraken Ink Speedy Forward to Contract Extension

The Seattle Kraken have re-signed speedy forward Bobby McMann to a six-year contract extension for $34.5 million total.

Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman confirmed the deal for McMann, which carries an annual average value (AAV) of $5.75 million for the next six years. Seattle now has their man locked up, as this contract extension will prevent McMann from hitting the open market on July 1.

Bobby McMann Explains Why He Re-Signed With the Kraken

Speaking to NHL.com after the deal was announced, McMann explained why he re-signed with Seattle.

“It starts with the support of ownership straight on through management and the eagerness to get better there. And then it’s also the younger assets they have with draft picks and players that are coming up that can be impact players in a couple of years. I think that those were all convincing factors. And there’s the side of it where I’m starting to be a bit of an older player, a bit of a veteran in a league where I can somewhat fill the role on the leadership side of it. The mentorship side of it. That gets me excited. That I can have a part in shaping the organization, shaping younger players and pushing it in a direction that’s winning hockey,” McMann said.

Kraken Acquired Bobby McMann From the Maple Leafs

The Kraken picked up McMann from the Toronto Maple Leafs at the trade deadline in exchange for a second-round pick and a fourth-round pick. McMann originally signed with Toronto as an undrafted free agent, and he went on to have a solid four-year run in Toronto before he was shipped off to the Kraken at the deadline for draft picks.

Last season, McMann scored 29 goals and 46 points in 78 games split between Toronto and Seattle. He was set to be one of the biggest free agents on the market this offseason, but instead of hitting the open market, he decided to re-sign with the Kraken.

It was a busy Father’s Day for the Kraken, who earlier in the day acquired Mackie Samoskevich from the Florida Panthers for a first-round pick and a second-round pick.