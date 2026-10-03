Ex-Blues Players Reveal What Wayne Gretzky Was Really Like as a Teammate

Former St. Louis Blues players Tony Twist and Jamie Rivers revealed what it was like playing with Wayne Gretzky. They praised Gretzky for his generosity and for always going out of his way for fans.

The Blues acquired Gretzky through a trade with the Los Angeles Kings during the NHL‘s trade deadline in 1996. While his tenure with St. Louis was short, Gretzky left a lasting impression on his teammates.

Twist and Rivers credited Gretzky for setting an example of what it means to be an ambassador for the sport.

Tony Twist Reveals What Wayne Gretzky Often Did Before Games

Former St. Louis Blues enforcer Tony Twist revealed that Wayne Gretzky would often spend time signing autographs outside the arena. Not only would Gretzky do that, but he did so before a Game 7 matchup against the Detroit Red Wings.

Twist noted that while Gretzky was exhausted due to a tough playoff series, he spent time with fans.

“We’re Game 7, going to the hotel and everybody’s getting ready for the game. There’s Wayne. Stops, starts signing autographs and there’s a whole lineup. Not only did he sign his name, he asked names. ‘What’s your name? Signs that person’s name, then his name. He stood there for 45 minutes. And he whispers, ‘Hey, Twister, we got to get to the meeting.’ Not one person shoves it in his face asking for one more. They applauded him,” Twist said during an episode of Bare Knuckle Nation.

He continued:

“This guy had been through war in this playoff series. But with a smile, he wasn’t aggravated, he did everything,” Twist said. “That to me is the mentality that every pro player, no matter what the sport, should carry.

Rivers Shares His First Blues Game With Gretzky

Jamie Rivers also shared his first interaction with Gretzky when he was called-up from the minors. The game also marked ‘The Great One’s first home game with the Blues.

Rivers admitted that he was nervous entering the Blues locker room. He approached Gretzky to introduce himself and heaped praise on the Hall of Famer for his kindness.

Rivers revealed Gretzky went out of his way to know all of his teammates, even researching their careers.

“I walk over to [Gretzky] and I go, ‘Hey, Jamie Rivers. Nice to meet you.’ He goes, ‘Hey, Wayne’. I’m like, no [expletive]. But he stands up, he meets me, and goes, ‘Jamie, yeah, oh [expletive], you had a hell of a junior career. You put up some big points,'” Rivers said during the same episode of Bare Knuckle Nation.

“I learned later on he was just that good of a person. He knew who I was, he referenced some of my point totals from junior, knew I played for the Sudbury Wolves and all this stuff. He’s like, ‘It’s a pleasure being your teammate.’

Twist chimed in and confirmed that Gretzky was like that with all of his teammates.

“He did [stuff like that]. Every teammate, everybody he played with, he had history on them.”