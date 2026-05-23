Jordan Binnington Finds New Home in Novel Trade Idea

St. Louis Blues netminder Jordan Binnington is once again part of the NHL trade rumor mill. The 33-year-old ranked fourth on Frank Servalli’s most recent trade board. That situation has once again stoked talk about Binnington’s potential destinations this summer.

While there is no solid lead on the Blues actually trading Binnington this summer, there could be a situation emerging in which the 2019 Stanley Cup winner could become a major target for the Florida Panthers.

The Panthers are staring at the possibility of seeing their starting goaltender, Sergei Bobrovsky, depart this offseason. The 38-year-old will become a UFA, with plenty of uncertainty surrounding his potential return next season.

If Florida is unable to re-sign Bobrovsky, Jordan Binnington could become their major target, as Seravalli has noted.

So, here’s what this trade idea could look like:

Panthers get:

Jordan Binnington, G

Blues get:

2026 first-round pick

Mackie Samoskevich, F

Marek Alscher, D

The price for Florida is steep, particularly considering its lack of trade capital. The price tag for Binnington starts with their 2026 first-round pick. The Cats recovered their pick from the Chicago Blackhawks, as it was a top-10 protected one.

With the pick being ninth overall, it makes sense that the Blues would want it in the 2026 NHL Draft. Otherwise, Florida does not have a first-round selection until 2029.

Blues Could Get Decent Prospects for Jordan Binnington

As for the two prospects in the deal, these are the best young players the Panthers can offer. Florida has the lowest-ranked prospect pool in the NHL after years of trades.

That said, Mackie Samoskevich looks like a good middle-six winger. He scored 12 goals in 77 games after scoring 15 in 72 the year before. With regular minutes, he could top 20 goals.

Meanwhile, Marek Alscher has looked like a solid bottom-pairing blueliner. With the Blues potentially moving Colton Parayko in addition to Jordan Binnington, it would make sense for the club to target another physical defenseman.

Alscher is 6’3” and 205 pounds at age 22. He isn’t an overly offensive defenseman, but can move the puck. His physicality could be a key point for the Blues in making the team out of training camp next fall.

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Time Running Out to Make This Move

Time is running out for the St. Louis Blues to trade Jordan Binnington. The veteran goalie will be entering the final year of his current contract. And because of that, the Blues will need to decide what to do.

It seems that Joel Hofer is ready to take over as the full-time starter. That situation means that the best time for the Blues to move Binnington is this offseason. Several teams could be looking to find a solid upgrade in the crease.

As such, Florida may not be the only team willing to pay up to get Jordan Binnington. That’s why there may be multiple offers out there. But very few teams could offer a top-10 pick in a very deep draft.

That pick may be too much for the Blues to pass up, making Florida a great option. Of course, there’s a 10-team no-trade clause to contend with. But it’s doubtful the Panthers would be on it.