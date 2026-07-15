Lightning Top NHL in Category No One Is Talking About

The Tampa Bay Lightning are consistently among the NHL’s top teams across various categories. This past season, the Bolts took home some major hardware, winning the Jack Adams, Hart, and Vezina Awards.

But there’s one category no one is really talking about. And that category is one the Lightning dominated this past season: The Bolts were the NHL’s most aggressive team.

According to Max Barlow at Casino Guru, a study revealed the league’s most aggressive team. Hands now, that team was the Lightning.

The study took a weighted average across various stats. The aggregate produced a score out of 100, with the Bolts accruing an 87.89 score. That’s easily tops, leaving the second-place Boston Bruins behind with a 68.04 score.

The Aggression Index measured various items such as hits, penalty minutes, major penalties, fights, and suspensions/fines. The Lightning topped the league in all those metrics, except for hits.

Here’s a look at the top five most aggressive NHL teams during the 2025-26 season.

Tampa Bay Lightning 87.89

Boston Bruins 68.04

Anaheim Ducks 55.44

Montreal Canadiens 53.32

Philadelphia Flyers 50.10

The index proves just how tough it was to face the Bolts last season. Tampa got into extended incidents with two division rivals, the Buffalo Sabres and Florida Panthers, leading to major altercations.

Lightning Looking to Keep Up in Atlantic Division

This upcoming season, more than ever, the Lightning will need to be as ornery as ever. Several division rivals have made strides to rebuild their lineups. Most notably, the Toronto Maple Leafs stand as the most revamped team in the division.

Other clubs like the Buffalo Sabres and Ottawa Senators have also made major moves this offseason. The Canadiens figure to be as tough as ever, with the Bruins and Red Wings also looking to assert themselves in the Atlantic.

That situation points towards a tough going in 2026-27 for the Lightning. But if there’s a team that’s got the punch and the pugnacity to do it, it’s Tampa. The numbers back up just how feisty it can be to play against the Bolts.

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Bolts Added Much-Needed Depth This Offseason

Meanwhile, the Lightning added some much-needed depth this offseason. The club signed tough guy Jeffrey Viel via free agency. Viel spent last season with the Anaheim Ducks and Boston Bruins, racking up 79 penalty minutes in just 45 games.

Viel should fit in nicely as another UFA addition, Ilya Mikheyev, figures to be a solid defensive forward for the club.

The biggest addition, however, was John Carlson. The 36-year-old will essentially be a replacement for the departed Darren Raddysh. Carlson remains a solid offensive defenseman, even in his mid-30s.

If Carlson can continue producing at his usual career rates, he should become a solid replacement for Raddysh’s offensive production this upcoming season.

All told, the Lightning should remain one of the toughest teams to play in the NHL. If the mostly veteran lineup can stay healthy, Tampa could emerge as one of the Eastern Conference’s toughest outs in the postseason.