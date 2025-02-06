$8 Million Defenseman Called Top Trade Target for Maple Leafs

The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to be active ahead of the March 7 trade deadline, and they are linked to a defenseman.

Toronto will look to add a center, but upgrading the blue line is key. The Athletic’s Jonas Siegel revealed the five top defenseman trade targets for the Maple Leafs and had a reunion with Luke Schenn as the best fit.

“The most attractive aspects of a Schenn reacquisition for the Leafs. They know he’s a perfect fit for what they need,” Siegel wrote. “No one, arguably, has fit more comfortably next to Rielly over the years than Schenn during the 2023 playoffs. Unlike the rest of the names here, the front office doesn’t have to hope for a fit. They know they’ve got one…

“Also appealing is the likely acquisition price. Schenn came at the cost of a third-round pick two years ago. Something in that range still feels about right given that Schenn is 35 now and under contract for one more season at $2.75 million on the cap. (Some retention feels like a requisite part of any trade).”

Schenn is in the second year of his three-year $8.25 million deal with the Nashville Predators. He was selected fifth overall in the 2008 NHL draft by Toronto. Schenn played with the Maple Leafs from 2008 until 2012 and was re-acquired at the trade deadline in 2023 before leaving in free agency to sign with Nashville.

Insider Questions Schenn’s Fit With Maple Leafs

After Siegel named Schenn the top trade target for the Maple Leafs, insider Chris Johnston wasn’t as big of a fan.

Although Schenn played well in his second stint with the Maple Leafs, Johnston believes there are better options.

“This feels a little like playing the greatest hits even though Schenn’s second go-round in Toronto was unquestionably a success, particularly during the 2023 playoffs,” Johnston wrote. “That qualifier aside, Nashville’s disastrous season has left it in a position where it must seriously consider any outside trade interest in non-core veteran players.

“Schenn won’t be viewed as an untouchable if and when someone comes calling. It’s worth noting here that like O’Reilly, he had the opportunity to stay in Toronto before testing free agency two summers ago and landing with the Predators instead,” Johnston added. “Does that history give the Leafs any pause? Given the term remaining on Schenn’s contract, he is not a player Nashville needs to part with at this deadline. Someone is going to have to compel them to make that kind of move with a strong offer.”

If the Maple Leafs acquire Schenn, he likely would play alongside Morgan Rielly.

Toronto Upgraded Defense in Offseason

The Maple Leafs put an emphasis on the blue line this offseason.

Toronto’s big offseason addition was the signing of Chris Tanev. The Maple Leafs also added Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the fold after he helped the Florida Panthers in the Cup Final.

Those two, along with Rielly and Jake McCabe have bolstered the Maple Leafs blue line. But, there still is room for improvement to replace either Philippe Myers or Conor Timmins.

Toronto is 32-19-2 and in second place in the Atlantic Division.