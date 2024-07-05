Insider Calls Maple Leafs Signing Of $27 Million Player ‘Risky’

Chris Johnston an NHL insider and analyst believes the Toronto Maple Leafs six-year deal with Chris Tanev is a risky one.

The Maple Leafs signed Tanev, who was one of the top free agents available, to a six-year $27 million deal. Although players get six-year deals all the time, Tanev is 34, turning 35 on December 20. The defensemen also has a history of injuries, which is why Johnston believes it is a risky singing, but one Toronto needed to take.

“The contract is long and risky. But, this was exactly the type of player the Leafs needed and exactly the one who was available. Assuming health, which you can’t always assume health for a 34-year-old who has had a series of injuries, I like it short-term for the Leafs for sure,” Johnston said on The Chris Johnston Show on July 4.

Although the contract is long for a 34-year-old, the Maple Leafs did that so they could get his yearly salary lower. But, if he does get hurt as he has been in his career, the length of the contract could come back to hurt Toronto.

Tanev has skated in 792 regular season games recording 33 goals and 157 assists for 190 points. But, the Toronto native is known for his defense and shot-blocking ability.

How Does Tanev Fit in With The Maple Leafs

Tanev is expected to be on the top pair for the Maple Leafs alongside Morgan Reilly, according to DailyFaceoff.com’s projections.

The veteran defenseman immediately becomes the best right-shot defenseman that Reilly has played with in his career.

“He’s just an elite defensive player,” Maple Leafs GM Treliving said shortly after trading for Tanev’s rights on June 29. “We talk about offensive players seeing things and seeing plays early. He does the same thing but on the defensive side of the puck.”

Tanev will also be on the top penalty kill unit for Toronto.

Tanev Wanted to Play for Hometown

Toronto went out and acquired Tanev’s rights ahead of free agency, he signed before free agency began on July 1.

Tanev is from Toronto and after the deal became official, the 34-year-old said it is exciting to return home and play for the Maple Leafs.

“It’s been a stressful last few days. Once I realized it wasn’t going to happen in Dallas and Toronto was able to trade for my rights, it was, I wouldn’t say inevitable, but we figured out a way to make this work,” Tanev told reporters on July 1. “It’s super-exciting for me to come home and play for a team that has so much history, so much expectation and winning in Toronto is everyone’s ultimate goal…

“It’s a team with elite talent, some of the best players in the world,” Tanev added. “It’s impressive watching their top-end guys.”

Along with Tanev, Toronto went out and signed Stanley Cup-winning defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson to a four-year deal in free agency, which gives Toronto options on who to play and when to play them.

“We’ve got a group of defensemen. I’d rather have too many than not enough, and we’ll try to sort this out in the coming days. Today’s a day that you can add players, but you build your team over the course of the summer. There are certainly some areas that we still want to address and still want to augment,” Treliving added.

The Maple Leafs will open their 2024-25 NHL season on the road on October 9 against the Montreal Canadiens.