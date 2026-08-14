Adam Fantilli Could Be Opportunity Maple Leafs Need

The rumor mill continues to grind with news of Adam Fantilli and the Columbus Blue Jackets being far apart in contract negotiations. And that uncertainty could open up an opportunity for the Toronto Maple Leafs.

According to the latest chatter, Fantilli is looking for Leo Carlsson money. And why not? The Philadelphia Flyers were willing to pay $18 million for a player comparable to Fantilli. That’s why it makes sense for the former third-overall pick to ask for similar money.

That said, the Blue Jackets are stuck. They’re looking at the possibility of having to trade Kirill Marchenko and Zach Werenski. With Fantilli still unsigned, the Jackets may have no other choice but to blow things up.

So, could that mean the Maple Leafs have a shot at Adam Fantilli?

It could work if Fantilli’s camp agrees to a deal with the Maple Leafs. It’s not that he has trade protection. It’s that Fantilli could make it clear he’s willing to sign in Toronto.

And that could be a real possibility considering that he’s from Southern Ontario.

Assuming that the Blue Jackets and Maple Leafs work something out, there are two questions that emerge in a potential Adam Fantilli deal.

What Would Adam Fantilli Cost Maple Leafs?

The first major question would be the acquisition cost for the Maple Leafs. Fantilli won’t come cheap, though the Blue Jackets don’t really have a lot of leverage. One would have to think that in lieu of high-end prospects, the Leafs would have to cough up multiple first-round picks.

The Jackets would also want a forward that could offset Adam Fantilli’s loss. So, would sending Easton Cowan be an option? While trading Cowan for Fantilli would be a deal most GMs would not think twice about, Columbus might be looking for a center.

Toronto doesn’t have a center, even a veteran option, that it could dangle in front of Columbus. But assuming the Blue Jackets caved and sold low, there would be another major hurdle to consider.

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Toronto May Not Be Able to Afford Fantilli’s Next Deal

Let’s assume that the Maple Leafs catch a bit of a break and sign Adam Fantilli to a multi-year deal at $15 million AAV. That cap hit would kick in this season. And the Leafs don’t have the cap space to fit it.

That situation would require major roster surgery to fit the cap hit in. Unless Fantilli were willing to sign a one-year deal for about $1 million and then re-sign next summer for a massive payday, there’s really no way Toronto can clear up $15 million or more without dumping multiple contracts.

For instance, convincing the Blue Jackets to take Max Domi’s contract would only partially solve the issue. The Leafs would need to get rid of another $10 million just to clear up enough space. And even then, the Maple Leafs would once again become a top-heavy team with Adam Fantilli making $15 million or more.

Ultimately, anything is possible. When there’s a will, there’s a way. That could be what John Chayka is thinking about. The Leafs may be sitting in the shadows waiting for the right deal to materialize.

It looks like a long shot at this point. But then again, anything can happen.