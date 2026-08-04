Connor McDavid to Maple Leafs Fake Rumor Gaining Traction

There’s a blatantly fake rumor positing that Connor McDavid plans to sign with the Toronto Maple Leafs in free agency.

Chatter about the Edmonton Oilers captain heading to Toronto is nothing new. Over the years, there has been more or less credible talk positing that McDavid could play for his hometown team. Most of the discussion is pretty much hearsay. As such, there is no real substance to anything.

And that’s the case with this rumor. So, why pay any attention to it?

Well, the rumor might actually have some sense to it.

The fabrication claims that Connor McDavid has told the Oilers that he does not plan to re-sign in Edmonton and plans to sign with the Maple Leafs in 2028, that is, unless the Oilers trade him to Toronto first.

All right, so two things wrong with that story. First, why would McDavid tell Edmonton two years in advance that he doesn’t plan to re-sign? It would make some sense if this chatter emerged midway through next season, with Edmonton in the gutter. However, that is not the case.

Second, why Toronto? If Connor McDavid is so adamant about winning a Stanley Cup, what makes him think that the Maple Leafs are the best choice? Wouldn’t other teams make more sense? The usual suspects like the Vegas Golden Knights, Dallas Stars, Florida Panthers, or Colorado Avalanche would seem more logical.

Nevertheless, there might actually be some credence to the claims.

Connor McDavid Might Not Be On Board with Changes in Edmonton

The Oilers have undergone massive changes this offseason. The biggest one has come behind the bench with the arrival of Mike Babcock, of all people. It might just be that Connor McDavid is not on board with this change, leading to some discontent.

While there was some talk that Oilers players had signed off on Babcock’s hiring, the chatter has never named any players directly.

On the flipside, McDavid is quite familiar with current Maple Leafs coach Jim Hiller. Hiller, while bench boss of the LA Kings, was a division rival. The Oilers also played the Kings four years in a row in the first round of the playoffs, with Hiller leading the Kings twice.

Could Hiller play a role in convincing Connor McDavid to head to Toronto? There might be something else to consider.

What to read next:

Timeline Makes Sense for McDavid to Land in Toronto

The timeline attached to this bogus revelation points to 2028 when McDavid’s current two-year deal with the Oilers expires. It’s tough to fathom Edmonton trading Connor McDavid at this point. But if the Oilers’ captain was truly certain of not returning to Edmonton, the organization might not have much of a choice.

Perhaps the Oilers hold on to McDavid until 2028 in hopes of making one last playoff run. Then, the organization would figure out what to do with McDavid that summer. And that could be the moment for the Maple Leafs to strike.

Coincidentally, the Leafs will have numerous contracts come off the books in 2028. Toronto is projected to have $56.7 million in cap space. Of course, that cap space doesn’t include Auston Matthews’ next contract. But if Connor McDavid lands in Toronto, would that be incentive enough for Matthews to re-up?

In the worst of cases, John Chayka might be looking to replace Matthews with McDavid. It’s an intriguing thought, even if that possibility merely resides in the ether for the time being.