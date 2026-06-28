Leafs AGM Judd Brackett Analyzes Gavin McKenna’s Potential

Toronto Maple Leafs assistant general manager Judd Brackett analyzed the potential of No. 1 overall pick Gavin McKenna.

Brackett joined the Maple Leafs earlier this month as the team’s AGM under general manager John Chayka after spending time as a top scout for the Minnesota Wild and Vancouver Canucks.

If there’s anyone whose opinion matters when it comes to hockey prospects, it’s Brackett’s, so when he speaks about McKenna, people should listen.

Judd Brackett Breaks Down Gavin McKenna’s Potential

Speaking to reporters in Buffalo after the Maple Leafs took McKenna with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, Brackett had nothing but a glowing review for the Whitehorse, Yukon native

“I would say the sky is the limit. Obviously, the skill and hockey sense speak for themselves, but this year, you see Gavin take the challenge to go play against older players. He even had a bit of pushback on him to start the year. To see him recalibrate at the World Juniors, go back with that confidence, and continue to score — not that anyone doubted that he would… When you are forecasting your future, if he runs into a bump in the road, we think he is still going to be very opportunistic going forward,” Brackett said of McKenna (via Maple Leafs Hot Stove).

Judd Brackett Enjoying Working With John Chayka

In addition to giving his thoughts on McKenna, Brackett also described what it’s like to work with Chayka.

“I think the first thing is that he is very intelligent and thorough. He is inquisitive. He asks a lot of questions. I would say he is very fair but demanding. Most decisions are highly calculated with a lot of information and involve multiple people. I think it is a group effort, and that is how it has been so far,” Brackett said.

With Chayka and Brackett leading the Maple Leafs’ front office, with new head coach Jim Hiller now in place, and with McKenna officially the team’s No. 1 overall pick, things are starting to look up for the Maple Leafs after they failed to make the playoffs this season.