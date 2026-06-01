John Chayka Issues Statement After Leafs Hire Judd Brackett

Toronto Maple Leafs general manager John Chayka issued a statement after the team hired Judd Brackett as an assistant general manager.

Over the weekend, reports emerged that the Leafs were heavily considering hiring Brackett, the former scout for the Minnesota Wild and the Vancouver Canucks. On Monday, the club made it official in a press release, as Brackett is the team’s new assistant general manager.

John Chayka Issues Statement on Hire of Judd Brackett

After announcing the hiring of Brackett, Chayka issued a statement confirming the hire while praising Brackett’s addition to the Maple Leafs’ front office.

“We are thrilled to welcome Judd to our organization. He has established one of the strongest amateur scouting and drafting track records in the NHL and has consistently demonstrated an ability to adapt and evolve his approach as the game changes. As we continue to build our hockey operations department, Judd will play a key role in integrating traditional scouting, video analysis, and data-driven insights to strengthen our decision-making process,” Chayka said.

Brackett’s addition to the Maple Leafs’ front office is a good one, as he is one of the most highly respected scouts in the game.

During his time in Vancouver and Minnesota, Brackett drafted players such as Brock Boeser, Elias Pettersson, Quinn Hughes, Thatcher Demko, and Zeev Buium. He had an impressive drafting record, and he will surely be a major voice in the Leafs’ front office as they decide who to take with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft, with Penn State University winger Gavin McKenna the likely choice.

John Chayka Issues Statement on Hire of Freddie Hamilton

In addition to hiring Brackett as the team’s new assistant general manager, Chayka also revealed that the Leafs have hired Freddie Hamilton as the club’s new chief of staff. Hamilton, the brother of star NHL defenseman Dougie Hamilton, played in 75 career NHL games, including spending a brief period of time in Phoenix with the Arizona Coyotes when Chayka was the team’s general manager there. He obviously still has a great relationship with Chayka, who has brought him into the fold with the Maple Leafs’ front office.

“We are excited to add Freddie to our hockey operations department. Throughout his playing career, Freddie distinguished himself through his character, professionalism, and work ethic. Since retiring, he has built an impressive career in business and finance, gaining valuable experience across investing, strategy and organizational leadership. His diverse background and collaborative approach will make him a valuable addition to our group as we execute key strategic initiatives and strengthen alignment across our hockey operations department,” Chayka said.

With Brackett and Hamilton both entering the Leafs’ front office, Chayka is likely to turn his attention to hiring the team’s head coach next. While the team was heavily linked to the University of Denver Pioneers head coach David Carle, the top NHL coaching prospect apparently will not interview for the role, and so Chayka will have to turn his attention elsewhere as the Leafs look to hire the team’s next head coach.